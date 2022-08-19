Aamir in disbelief over 'Forrest Gump' flop

Laal Singh Chaddha was Aamir Khan's most ambitious project, which took more than 15 years to be made. So, it is only natural for the actor to feel heartbroken by how it has performed at the box office.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released on Aug 11, has failed to create magic at the ticket window. It had an opening of Rs12 crore ($2.1 million) - the worst of Aamir films in the last 13 years.

Aamir returned to screens after four years with the Indian adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Laal Singh Chaddha was made on a budget of around Rs180 crore. It failed to even register Rs50 crore in the opening weekend.

India Today reported that Aamir was in talks to work out a compensation model for the distributors. A source told India Today: "Distributors have been hit badly as Laal Singh Chaddha failed to perform at the box office in India. The film's business was hit by various reasons in the country, including the boycott."

There is no information on the compensation amount for the distributors.

Bollywood Hungama reported that Aamir was in disbelief.

"Aamir worked really hard to make the best version of Forrest Gump possible. The rejection has hit him very hard," said a close friend of Aamir and his former wife Kiran Rao.

During Aamir's recent appearance on the chat show Koffee With Karan, the actor admitted he was stressed by the release of the film.

He told host Karan Johar: "Of course I am stressed, what kind of questions are you asking? We are excited that we have made a good film but if people don't like the film, we will be heartbroken."

Two other Bollywood stars have also been hit by the boycott trend.

Hrithik Roshan's film Vikram Vedha is facing boycott calls after he gave a shout out to Laal Singh Chaddha in a tweet: "Just watched Laal Singh Chaddha. I felt the HEART of this movie. Plus and minus aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don't miss this gem, guys! Go! Go now. Watch it. It's beautiful. Just beautiful."

Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan has also been hit hard after Internet users dug out script writer Kanika Dhillon's four-year-old anti-Hindu tweets. The film garnered just Rs34 crore in the first days.

"If you don't feel like watching the movie, then don't," Akshay told Press Trust Of India.

"It's a free country and the film is out there, so if someone wants to watch it or not, it's up to them. I would like to tell you, no matter which industry it is, be it the clothing industry, film industry or anything else, all of these help the economy. But doing things like boycotting movies, it doesn't make sense."

Indo-Asian News Service