Aamir drops song before trailer

After giving the Indian audience one cinematic gem after another, Aamir Khan Productions is all set to release another touching story.

Laal Singh Chaddha, an adaptation of Forrest Gump, stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya alongside a talented cast.

As part of an interesting promotional campaign for the film, which is directed by Advait Chandan from a screenplay written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni, Bollywood superstar Aamir will launch his very own podcast - a first in his career.

The actor-producer will communicate with his audience via the podcast Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan, where he will discuss the film, stories from behind the scene, music and production anecdotes.

The first Aamir podcast was expected to be out yesterday and will be available on T-Series' YouTube channel, Saavn and RedFM.

Aamir Khan Productions has embarked on different innovative modes to market the film.

Recently it released a video of Aamir talking about a big "kahani" (story) which was about to happen.

The revelation broke the Internet.

The actor raised anticipation around the "kahani", with fans coming up with various theories on what the announcement could be.

While many speculated that it could be a teaser for Laal Singh Chaddha or a motion poster, some even said he could be hinting at a new project.

The makers released the first song of the film, but in a game-changing move, Aamir and his team chose not to release the videos from the Laal Singh Chaddha music album.

They released only the audio from a song, letting the music and musicians of the film take centre stage.

Kahani is the title of the first song from Laal Singh Chaddha. Sung by Mohan Kannan, the melodious track was composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

This is the first time Aamir released a song from his film before the trailer.

Kahani was also released over three months before the film's scheduled theatrical release on Aug 11.

While unveiling the song in a radio show, Aamir said the film's songs would be launched only in audio format. He stressed that the songs were the soul of the film and added that the album contained some of his career's "best songs".

"It was purely intentional to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers and technicians in the spotlight because not only do they deserve to take centre stage, but also because the music deserves credit," he said.

"I can't wait to see how audiences react to the music into which the team has poured their heart and soul into."

Kahani has already won the hearts of fans and is trending on social media. The lyrical video of Kahani will surely tug at fans' heartstrings.

One fan tweeted: "Thank you so much, Sir, for this perfect song, it's really amazing. The melody, the lyrics... everything!

"I am anxious for the movie, I am sure it will be a masterpiece!! Congratulations to you, Sir, and the team. I love you so much."

Another netizen wrote: "What a soothing track from #LaalSinghChaddha!! Truly refreshing. Beautifully composed and very well-sung. Can't wait to see this film."

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir, his second wife Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios.

Indo-Asian News Service

