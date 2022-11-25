Aamir Khan to take a break from acting

Following a massive backlash on social media and Laal Singh Chaddha failing at the box office, prolific Bollywood actor and director Aamir Khan has announced that he is taking a break from acting to spend time with his family.

He told the audience at an event in New Delhi that he was to play a leading role in a film titled Champions, but turned it down to instead spend time with his mother, wife and children.

"When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in it that nothing else happens in my life," he said.

"I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha, it's called Champions. It has a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film.

"But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mum, my kids."

Aamir's latest release Laal Singh Chaddha - an adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump - released to lukewarm reviews and a disappointing box office performance.

The film did earn some love from fans upon its digital release on Netflix last month, with many viewers liking it and even expressing surprise at its failure to woo fans to theatres.

Laal Singh Chaddha also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, who made his Hindi debut.

Aamir will be seen in a cameo appearance in the Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky, which releases in theatres next month.

He said his sole focus on work was unfair to his family.

"I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work," he said.

"I feel that it's not fair to people who are close to me.

"This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way.

"I am looking forward to the next year in which I will not be working as an actor. Hopefully that will go well.

"I'm at this stage in life where I'd like to enjoy my relationships at this point of time. That's the best way I can put it."

Although he turned down the role in Champions, Aamir revealed that he would be producing the movie.

"I'll be working as a producer, I'll be producing Champions," he said.

"I will be approaching other actors to do the role that I was hoping to do."

Last Saturday, Aamir danced to his iconic song Papa Kehte Hain from his 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak at his daughter Ira's engagement party. She got engaged to fitness coach Nupur Shikhare earlier this year.

Ira is the younger of Aamir's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta.

Aamir, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced their divorce in July last year. They continue to co-parent son Azad.

