Aamir upset with 'boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' calls

Just a week before its theatrical release, Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha has become the centre of controversy after the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha started trending on Twitter.

The Bollywood star, who features in the titular role and also co-produced the film, on Monday reacted to the comments that he is anti-Indian, which triggered the boycott calls.

He told news agency Press Trust Of India: "I feel sad because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India. And that's quite untrue.

"I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way."

Asking his fans and the audience to give his film a fair chance, Aamir added: "I want to assure everyone that that's not the case, so please don't boycott my films.

"Please watch my films."

The boycott trend began after netizens dug out bits of Aamir's interview in 2015 where he said his ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, had suggested they move out of India because of "growing intolerance".

His comments had provoked nationwide protests.

Aamir later clarified that he never meant he wanted to leave the country or that India was intolerant.

Standing by his statement, he told Press Trust Of India: "I was born here and I will die here."

Trolls also took aim at Aamir's 2014 release PK, which was embroiled in controversy for apparently hurting Hindu sentiments.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release on Aug 11, is a Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

The Hindi version was directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir, Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Aamir will share screen space with his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. It also marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya.

Kareena is not spared from the online trolling either.

In an interview with a journalist, she said it's the audience who make actors famous and they are not obligated to watch their heroes' movies.

When asked about netizens writing off a film, Kareena said because there is accessibility, everyone has a voice today.

"There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things," she told India Today.

"Otherwise it will just become impossible to live your life. And that's why I don't take any of this seriously."

The actress added that if a film is good, then the response will be good and it will surpass anything.

Indo-Asian News Service