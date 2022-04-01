Nargis took mental health break

Nargis Fakhri said she took a break from acting a few years ago to focus on her mental health.

The Bollywood actress told the Times of India: "I remember that 2016-2017 was a period of realisation. I was overworked and stressed. I missed my family and friends.

"I felt there was just too much happening and I needed to stop to balance my mind and body."

Aamir's 'decision to quit film industry' left ex-wife in tears

Aamir Khan has revealed that he considered quitting Bollywood during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But he did not announce his decision as he thought people would look at it as a marketing tactic ahead of the release of his ambitious film Laal Singh Chaddha.

The actor said his ex-wife Kiran Rao was in tears when he told the family about his decision. "They were shocked," he said. "My children and Kiran explained to me that I was doing the wrong thing... A lot happened in two years, I quit the industry and came back."

Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Aug 11.

Karisma recreates popular Nirma ad

Actress Karisma Kapoor turned the clock back by at least 30 years on Saturday as she appeared in an ad, which was the recreation of the classic TV Nirma Super Detergent ad (far right) from the 1990s.

The ad, made for Cred, showed Karisma in a similar white sari and using much of the same lines and mannerisms as the original, which featured TV actress Dipika Chikhlia, best known for playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.

Leaked photos from Archie adaptation shows dream cast

The adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad, including Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper, will soon be brought to the screen courtesy of filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who is directing the Hindi adaptation of the popular Archie comics.

The first photos from the shoot were leaked last week and they showed a dream cast: Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as Veronica; Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, as Betty; and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, as Archie.

Salman's weekend swim earns witty comments

Bollywood star Salman Khan has been trolled for sharing two photos on social media that show him enjoying his weekend by swimming in a pond.

"Are you wearing anything underneath?" asked an Instagram user about the photos, which show the actor shirtless and wearing a beige bowl hat. Another commented: "Did you get a role as a crocodile in the next movie?"

Shanaya trolled for 'duck walking'

Bollywood starkid Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor and producer Sanjay Kapoor and jewellery designer and entrepreneur Maheep Kapoor, turned show-stopper for celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's collection Diffuse last Saturday.

She walked the ramp with Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and dazzled in stunning party outfits.

But her walking style hardly impressed netizens. Most called it "duck walking" and asked her to take professional lessons.

Keerti and Sharad share screen space after 13 years

They played Chandni and Nahar Singh in the TV show Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar. Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Gaekwad then got married.

Now, after 13 years, the couple are set to reunite as a married couple in a Hindi film.

"We have a great understanding because of our real-life equation, and the effortless chemistry will be reflected on the screen," said Sharad.