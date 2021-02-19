Aamir's son all set for film debut

Superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid is all set to make his Bollywood debut as an actor.

The 28-year-old commenced shooting for his debut film on Monday.

It is titled Maharaja and directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, according to Indian media reports.

On the first day of the shoot, Aamir's daughter Ira, 24, took to social media to talk about her elder brother's debut film.

She shared a photo with Junaid on Instagram where she is on her knees in front of him and offering him a bouquet of flowers.

"Junnuu! This wasn't his first play or his first show or our first play together but.. today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture," she wrote.

"He's been acting for a few years now but it's still new for me. He even acted in my play, so I should be over it... but I've been his younger sister longer than any of the other things.

"His professionalism is unparalleled. I'm super excited for him. Can't wait till he blows everyone away.

"And irritates them a little with his properness (He refuses to tell me anything about the film. So irritating. I want inside scoop) and then I can go to set and embarrass and trouble him!"

Mid-day reported that Junaid, who is Aamir's child with first wife Reena Dutta, will make his debut in a film that is based on the 1862 Maharaj libel case.

He will portray the role of journalist Karsandas Mulji.

"Film Maharaja will reportedly trace how religious leader Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj had taken reformer-journalist Karsandas Mulji to court for his 'libellous' article, which stated that he had sexual liaisons with women devotees," the newspaper reported.

"The director and his production design team were setting up the groundwork over the past month. A massive set has been built in Vijay Nagar in Marol (a Mumbai suburb) where the period drama will be shot."

The film is backed by Yash Raj Films, which in the past has several Bollywood stars, such as Ranveer Singh (Band Baaja Baaraat - 2010), Arjun Kapoor (Ishaqzaade - 2012), Parineeti Chopra (Ladies vs Ricky Bahl - 2011) and Anushka Sharma (Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi - 2008).

Maharaja will also feature Arjun Reddy, Shalini Pandey, Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Junaid has been doing theatre for a while and assisted Rajkumar Hirani on PK, a 2014 Hindi film that had Aamir in the titular role.

Ira was in the news recently when she made her relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikare official.

In December 2019, she turned theatre director and directed her first play, Medea.

It starred cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife, actor Hazel Keech, in the lead role.

Aamir, 55, is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which will arrive in cinemas this Christmas.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh, this film is directed by Advait Chandan.

