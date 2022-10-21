Badshah dating Punjabi actress Isha

Rapper Badshah, who separated from his wife Jasmine two years ago, is reportedly dating Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi.

According to media reports, the couple have been together for a year but are keeping their relationship low profile.

Badshah, who has a daughter, Jessemy, with his former wife, met Isha at a party and they hit it off instantly, reported Pinkvilla.

Art imitates life for Gul Panag

Gul Panag completed her law degree and then signed for Good Bad Girl, in which she plays a lawyer and co-founder of a law firm.

"For somebody who spent three years studying LLB, I was very intrigued by the idea of the show and that I was getting to play a lawyer," she said.

"This is not a courtroom drama. The story is about the internal conflicts and politics that go on in that firm."

Influencer Jannat makes film debut with Kulche Chole

Social media sensation and major influencer Jannat Zubair will play the lead role in the Punjabi film Kulche Chole, which will release worldwide on Nov 11.

"This film is very special to me as I am making my debut as a lead actress in films," she told IANS.

"We have worked really hard on this film and I hope I'm able to make my way into the heart of the audiences across the globe."

Director opens up about Liger flop

Director Puri Jagannadh (left) is stoic about the failure of the film Liger, which featured Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

"I worked on Liger for three years and I enjoyed making the film with the actors and building beautiful sets. I shot with Mike Tyson," the filmmaker told actor Chiranjeevi on Instagram live.

"It failed but we can't cry over it for the next three years. If I look back, the days I was happier were more than the days I was sad."

AbRam gets medal from dad Shah Rukh

Shah Rukh Khan was a proud dad on Sunday after his youngest son AbRam won a taekwondo tournament in Mumbai.

The Bollywood star and his family came together to cheer for AbRam at the competition, which was joined by other celebrity parents and their kids.

After AbRam won the final, Shah Rukh was called on stage to present the gold medal to his son. AbRam gave his dad a kiss after receiving the medal.

Urvashi cuts hair to show support for Iranian women

Actress Urvashi Rautela chopped off her hair in support of Iranian women who are protesting against the death of compatriot Mahsa Amini, 22, who was recently brutally killed by the "morality police" for showing a bit of her hair.

Urvashi posted a photo on Instagram - she is seen sporting a blue kurta and sitting on the floor as a man cuts off her hair - and wrote: "By chopping off hair in public, women are showing that they don't care about society's beauty standards and won't let anything or anyone decide how they dress, behave or live."

Saiyami runs, cycles to keep fit despite busy schedule

A busy work schedule does not stop Saiyami Kher from exercising every day: She runs and cycles to shoots.

"I don't like to treat my workouts like a difficult task," the actress told IANS.

"The moment I do that, I start thinking of excuses.

"I love working out, not just for my physical health, but also for my mental health."