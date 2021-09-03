Accept your mistakes, Shilpa

Actress and model Sherlyn Chopra, who has been summoned by the Mumbai Police for her alleged involvement in the Raj Kundra pornography case, has released a video asking the businessman's actress-wife Shilpa Shetty to own up to her mistakes and have sympathy for the numerous women who have testified against her husband.

Sherlyn tweeted in Hindi last Saturday: "Hi Shilpa didi! I request you to show at least some sympathy towards the female victims. Nobody becomes small by owning up to their mistakes."

In the video, Sherlyn questioned Shilpa for praising Rani Laxmi Bai (famous for her valour during the Indian Mutiny against the British in 1857-58) in a reality TV show and on the other hand keeping mum on the issue of various women testifying against her husband Kundra, reported Zee News.

She also asked Shilpa if her earlier statements saluting all women who strongly face all the challenges and struggles in life include the helpless victims who went to various police stations to register complaints against her husband.

Sherlyn added that all Indians know what a heroic woman Rani Laxmi Bai was, except some British passport holders - alluding to Kundra who has British nationality.

She went on to claim that Shilpa's followers have been harassing her on social media.

"These days whenever I post anything on social media, your followers troll me saying that my pictures are photoshopped. But let me tell you that all the investigating agencies of the country are much more educated than you, me and your followers. They know how to get into the details," said Sherlyn.

"Also, a few days ago I read your post about faith, which made me feel very good. I feel that belief is such a powerful force that it can spread light even in the most hopeless situations.

"I request you, that being a female, please show some sympathy towards all those helpless girls, who have been urging for justice. They have complete faith in the law of the land."

Previously, Sherlyn testified before the police that she was contacted by Kundra and his company officials for making films for an app that would be named after her.

She added that she was initially told by Kundra that the app would have different videos in glamour, high fashion, fitness and fun categories, but later he asked her to feature in semi-nude and nude content.

She registered a first information report against Kundra in April this year alleging sexual assault.

She stated that after a business meeting on March 27, 2019, Kundra showed up unannounced at her house and the pair had a heated argument over a text message. He then started kissing her even though she resisted.

Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch Police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation and distribution of pornographic films via mobile applications.

He has been in judicial custody since.

Shilpa had kept away from the limelight for some time and refused to comment on the ongoing controversy requesting privacy.

But she recently returned as a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4 reportedly under the condition that she would not be answering any controversial questions.

On Monday, Bollywood Hungama reported that Shilpa has decided to move out of the house she shares with her husband and children and start afresh, away from the controversies he is currently being investigated for.

The entertainment portal quoted a friend of the actress as saying: "Raj Kundra's troubles aren't going away in a hurry. On the contrary, they seem to be multiplying every week.

"The disclosure of Raj Kundra's alleged link with adult content came as much a shock to Shilpa as to the rest of us. She had no clue that the diamonds and duplex were coming from nefarious resources."

The friend also said that Shilpa has decided to stay away from all the money her husband made through his alleged misdeeds.

"She won't be touching a penny of Kundra's assets from what we know," the friend said. "She earns a substantial amount of money from judging reality shows.

"She has let it be known in the film industry that she is looking at more film roles after Hungama 2 and the unreleased Nikamma."

The Times of India reported that Shilpa has the support of the film industry and has even received offers from friend and filmmaker Anurag Basu and director Priyadarshan.

According to her friend, Shilpa won't have any problem living a comfortable life.

"Maintaining her standard of living won't be a problem for Shilpa even if her husband is inside (a jail) for a long time," the friend said.

Indo-Asian News Service