Achieve your fitness goals with natural supplements of protein

If you are used to putting in long hours at the gym, lifting dumbbells and barbells, it is natural to expect bigger and stronger muscles.

But, if you do not eat the right food, the impact of your workout might be a little disappointing.

Nutritionists and fitness experts believe that you cannot achieve your fitness goals without the right diet.

In this case, right food means "protein", which is vital for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscles after a tough session.

"There are various benefits to adding protein-rich food to your diet," said Prateek Sood, director of Grand Slam Fitness in New Delhi.

"Protein is necessary if you have lifted heavy weights or done an intense cardio session as they help build muscles, reduce cravings and fire up weight loss.

"It has the delightful knack of making you feel fuller for longer hours."

Here Sood talks about five real-food alternatives that not only deliver a great source of protein but include a host of other vitamins and minerals:

Eggs

Eggs are a handy way to ensure that you hit your daily protein target. They are rich in protein and several other nutrients.

Eggs help repair your body after an intense gym session. They make the perfect post-workout food.

You can also pair eggs with a piece of fresh fruit as the carbohydrates will replenish the glycogen you have expended after a tough workout.

Green peas

A cup of green peas offers eight times more protein than a cup of spinach. You can eat them plain or make pea pesto chicken if you have the time.

Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt has become a popular choice because it contains twice as much protein as regular yogurt.

It is rich in bone-building calcium and probiotic bacteria.

Greek yogurt is great for the health of your gut and enough to satisfy your craving for food after a tough workout.

Soya

This is an excellent option for helping muscle recovery after a heavy workout.

Soya increases the release of natural growth hormones in your body as well as nitric oxide levels.

It is found to be equally efficient in building muscle as whey protein.

Common sources of soy protein include tofu, soymilk and tempeh.

Tuna

If you have never tried tuna as a go-to, post-workout snack, it might be time to give it a try.

It's an exceptional source of lean protein, which is ideal for anyone trying to build muscle and lose fat.

Don't hesitate to get creative with your tuna snacks. You can bake mini casseroles, stuff vegetables or even just eat tuna with crackers.

Tuna can also be combined with navy beans to create a protein-packed casserole.

What you eat after a workout is as important as what you eat before.

So, don't forget to add one or more of these high-protein items to your regular diet.

It will take you a step closer to your desired fitness goals.

Indo-Asian News Service