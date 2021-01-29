Acting in their blood

(Clockwise from top left) Bollywood siblings Isabelle and Katrina Kaif; Kriti and Nupur Sanon; Athiya and Ahan Shetty; Sonam and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor; Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi; and Vicky and Sunny Kaushal. PHOTO: IANS

When budding actress Isabelle Kaif recently unveiled the first look of her upcoming film Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, fans quickly found that she resembled her famous sister, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif.

For years, the Hindi film industry has seen siblings entertaining audiences with their acting skills - and the list only keeps growing.

There are many youngsters who are ready to make their acting debut or have lately made a name for themselves, just like their illustrious siblings: Isabelle and Katrina Kaif Isabelle, who has been visible in the Bollywood circuit for a while, will star in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed opposite Pulkit Samrat as a girl from Agra.

She was also cast in Time To Dance opposite Sooraj Pancholi, but there have been no new developments on that front.

Katrina continues to be one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood, nearly two decades after she made her debut with the 2003 release Boom.

She has also made her mark as one of the most popular dancers in Bollywood with numerous hits, including Chikni Chameli (Agneepath), Sheila Ki Jawani (Tees Maar Khan) and Kamli (Dhoom 3). She is currently awaiting the release of the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi. Ahan and Athiya Shetty They are the children of action hero Suniel Shetty.

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero and was seen in Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor. While she has yet to make it big in Bollywood, her younger brother Ahan is all geared up to hit the big screen with Tadap.

It is a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic drama RX 100.

Namashi and Mahaakshay Chakraborty Mahaakshay was launched as an actor in 2008 with Jimmy. Although he starred in films such as Haunted 3D and Ishqedarriyaan, he has yet to make a mark in Bollywood.

Namashi has become the talk of the town even before his acting debut due to his resemblance to his father, former superstar Mithun Chakraborty.

His debut film Bad Boy, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is nearing completion. Kriti and Nupur Sanon Kriti has remained busy since her Hindi film debut in 2014 with Heropanti. She has acted in films such as Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi.

Younger sister Nupur is attracting interest from Bollywood producers, after starring alongside Akshay Kumar in the music video for Filhall.

Sushmita and Rajeev Sen Last year Sushmita made a comeback with the successful web series Aarya. The former Miss Universe was last seen on the Bollywood screen in the 2010 release No Problem.

In 2015, she had starred in the Bengali film Nirbaak.

Now, her brother Rajeev is set to make his Bollywood debut with Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder, which is backed by actor Vivek Oberoi.

Vicky and Sunny Kaushal Vicky bagged his first lead role in the critically acclaimed film Masaan (2015). Later, his strong screen presence in Raazi and Sanju, despite limited footage, grabbed attention.

In 2019, he played an army officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike, that made him a heartthrob. He is looking forward to more films, including Sardar Udham Singh.

Younger brother Sunny made his debut in 2016 with Sunshine Music Tours And Travels and then starred in Gold along with Akshay and Amit Sadh. He is now shooting for Hurdang and Shiddat.

Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi Saqib made his acting debut in 2011 with Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. He also starred in films such as Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Hawaa Hawaai and Race 3.

His sister Huma was his co-star in the 2017 film Dobaara: See Your Evil.

Huma became popular with the 2012 film series Gangs Of Wasseypur. After doing Bollywood films such as Dedh Ishqiya, Badlapur and Jolly LLB 2, she is now set to make her Hollywood debut with Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead.

In 2017, she had also starred in the British film Viceroy's House.

Sonam and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Anil Kapoor and brother Sanjay Kapoor have been a part of Bollywood for decades. Now it is the turn of Anil's children - daughter Sonam and son Harsh Varrdhan.

Sonam started with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's big launch Saawariya in 2007, but the film bombed. She was later seen in Delhi-6, Aisha, Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Neerja.

Younger brother Harsh Varrdhan is relatively new to acting. After his debut with the 2016 no-show Mirzya, he starred in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and had a cameo in the recent AK VS AK.

Indo-Asian News Service