Actor and host Kannan succumbs to cancer

INDU ELANGOVAN

Popular Tamil video jockey, actor, playwright, theatre director and creative director Anandha Kannan (right) died at the Singapore General Hospital on Monday after a battle with bile duct cancer.

The 48-year-old Singaporean's death has left a void in the Tamil arts scene in Singapore. Family members, friends and fans have mourned his unexpected death.

Noted Indian director Venkat Prabhu, who worked with Kannan in the 2008 Tamil comedy-thriller Saroja, described him as "a great friend and a great human" in a tweet.

Mediacorp channel Vasantham noted that he had done Singapore proud with a successful career as a VJ, TV host and actor in India from the late 1990s to the 2000s.

Singaporean singer and music composer Shabir called Kannan "a man who walked on his own path".

"He was an authentic human being who bridged his life experiences and virtues into his artistry," Shabir said in an Instagram post.

"We have lost the human form of a very unique, precious, socially conscious, culturally enriched and supremely talented emcee, actor and personality."

Kannan's career started with Vasantham as an actor and host. During his teenage years, he acted in radio dramas like Siruvar Medai and hosted TV shows like Siruvargal Naangal.

He had a keen interest in the theatre scene from a young age and became famous for performing in Ravindran Drama Group's (RDG) productions and later in local television dramas. In 1988, his role as one of the main characters in RDG's Kudubathin Araigal earned the appreciation of many theatergoers.

He won the Best Actor Award for Indian Cultural Month in 1990. He gave the prize money to RDG to enable it to produce more plays.

Local Tamil celebrity Vadivazhan said that Kannan had the ability to inspire many people through his innovative and unique ideas.

They worked togther for the first time in the TV show Kaanbom Karpom! in the 1990s and for the last time in the musical Karagam in 2019.

"I call him the Upriser," said Mr Vadivazhan.

"He nurtured the uprising of traditional Tamil art forms in Singapore. His demise is a very big loss to the Indian arts scene here."

Kannan moved to Chennai and joined Sun Music as a video jockey in the 2000s. It brought him fame and helped him broaden his audience base.

He acted in a children's drama called Sindubad on Sun TV which earned him many young fans.

He also acted in Tamil films like the science-fiction Adhisaya Ulagam ( 2012).

On Vasantham, Kannan hosted programmes such as Maalai Mathuram, Amali Thumali, Oorkuruvi and Suvai and the gameshow Savaal Singapore (2013 to 2018).

In 2011, he won the Best Host award at the station's awards show Pradhana Vizha.

He also received the International Youth Icon award at the World Universities Tamil Conference in 2013.

With the support of the National Arts Council, Kannan went to India in 2017 to study Tamil folk theatre from the renowned teacher Na Muthuswamy.

He started AK Theatre, a non-profit organisation, in 2013 to keep Indian culture alive among the younger generation. It produces performances that celebrate traditional Tamil forms of theatre such as koothu, karagam, kummi, parai and villupattu.

He also organised cultural and language festivals, stage productions, workshops and competitions free of charge, to benefit many students of folk arts.

"I met him through a play called Seevagan," said AK Theatre member Subbu Adaikalavan.

"After that he gave me so many opportunities to learn and grow. He had a lot of faith and love for the youth. He was a ray of sunshine in many people's lives."

AK Theatre launched the Anandha Koothu, a diploma course in Indian musical theatre, in affiliation with the University of West London in 2019 to encourage youngsters and young adults. It is an internationally accredited art enrichment programme on traditional arts and theatre forms.

"He sowed the seeds for the traditional Indian arts to grow in Singapore," said Mr Vadivazhan.

Kannan leaves behind his wife Nagarani, 48, a local media celebrity, and daughter Ava, 19, a student at Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts.

indue@sph.com.sg