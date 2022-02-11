Actress, doctor... and now singer

Aditi Shankar , the daughter of noted Tamil film director Shankar, has now turned singer.

The actress, who is also a qualified medical doctor, has sung a duet titled Romeo Juliet in director Kiran Korrapati's upcoming Telugu film Ghani featuring Varun Tej in the lead.

Aditi took to Twitter to make the announcement and thank music director S. Thaman for giving her the opportunity.

She tweeted: "My singing debut! Waited so long to share this with you all. Another dream come true. Music director Thaman sir, thank you so much for trusting me and giving me this opportunity. Hope you guys like it."

Aditi, who is Shankar's younger daughter, will be making her debut as an actress in director M. Muthaiya's Tamil film Viruman, which features Karthi in the lead.

This rural drama is set in south Tamil Nadu, especially Theni, and talks about the importance of family and relationships.

The film, produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment, is in the post-production stage.

It is co-produced by R. Pandiyan, who congratulated Aditi on her singing debut.

The film has triggered huge interest because Muthaiya's previous film with Karthi titled Komban was a roaring hit.

Karthi also announced that he was happy to feature along with Aditi and wished her well in the film industry.

"Enjoy the journey, you are a natural," he said.

On Dec 11 last year, Aditi, who had been studying medicine, graduated and became a doctor.

The versatile 24-year-old will also act in the Tamil movie Corona Kumar opposite Simbu. It is a Gokul directorial venture produced by Vels Film International.

Not much else is known about the movie, which is still in the pre-production stage.

People are expecting it to be a hit like Maanadu, in which Simbu played the role of Abdul Khaaliq.

Simbu will reportedly start shooting for Corona Kumar once he finishes shooting Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu with director Gautham Menon.

Interestingly, Aditi's brother Arjith, who has trained in acting and filmmaking, is also expected to make his acting debut soon.

According to reports, he will play the lead role in a new Tamil movie to be directed by Balaji Sakthivel, an associate of Shankar.

Shankar himself is currently busy with his Telugu film RC 15. The film features Ram Charan Teja and Kiara Advani in the lead.

Soon after wrapping the shooting for RC 15, Shankar will reportedly start working on the Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2.

Indo-Asian News Service