Adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle

Single-use products, particularly plastic, cause harm to wildlife and the environment.

Prevent this by choosing reusable alternatives. Use cloth bags to buy vegetables, reuse kitchen towels, garbage bags and coffee cups and opt for textile instead of tissue.

These measures also help you save money.

Reduce waste From food waste to plastic, what we throw away is a waste of resources, materials, money and time.

Recycle when you can and take advantage of reusable containers.

Opt for rechargeable batteries and reusable water bottles.

Grow own produce By growing fruits and vegetables in balconies and gardens, you can ensure that you are not using pesticides that contribute to water and air pollution.

This will also help reduce the use of plastic sheets and bags to sell and wrap food.

Use green products Use green products such as bamboo toothbrushes and recycled cutlery. Buy from local farmer markets and eco-friendly stores.

Check for microbeads Many personal care products such as toothpaste, face scrub and body wash may contain microbeads, which are small bits of solid plastic.

These bits are non-biodegradable and make their way into water bodies, ultimately damaging the environment by entering the food chain. Make sure that your personal hygiene products do not contain microbeads by checking the ingredients before buying.

Indo-Asian News Service