Age not sole cause of knee pain

Many people have been enduring knee pain during the pandemic.

It can be agonising at times and causes a lot of distress if not treated properly.

Reduced mobility, different job habits and altered lifestyles are the main reasons.

Working from home for 10 hours a day, sitting all the time and not doing enough exercise make the knee joints stiff.

Dr Biren Nadkarni, senior consultant (orthopaedic and joint replacement) at the Sitaram Bhartia Institute and Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, recommends immediate medical consultation for people who have been immobile for a long time.

"Now that most of the pandemic restrictions have been lifted, people should be cautious when returning to their pre-Covid lifestyle and exercise regimen," he said.

"They should get themselves tested for any bone-related issues that may have gone unnoticed because of the lockdown."

According to Dr Nadkarni, "due to age, the cartilage in the joints can break down into little fragments, resulting in arthritis".

"These fragments may float to the surface of the joint and become trapped there. This creates inflammation, swelling, irritation and discomfort in the joints," he explained.

The pain may disappear after a while, but Dr Nadkarni said it will reappear due to constant pressure and stress.

As the cartilage wears down, the pain becomes much more severe. The expert suggested an X-ray as the first step in diagnosing the problem - mainly to rule out arthritis.

"Because arthritis is caused by inflammation, anti-inflammatory drugs can help," he said.

"When anti-inflammatory medication fails to relieve pain, an injection to the painful spot is usually the next step."

Consulting an orthopaedic surgeon will become necessary if the pain persists.

Dr Nadkarni usually takes a conservative approach, bracing the patient to help support the joint and improve mobility. Exercises can also be beneficial.

But, if all fails, joint replacement may be the best option.

Indo-Asian News Service