Ajay 'at home' with Kajol

The period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will mark Ajay Devgn's on-screen reunion with wife Kajol. The actor-producer says working with her once again "feels like being at home".

"I don't know what the feeling is, because I felt that we are at home and not on a film set," he said.

"We behaved with each other in front of everybody the way we behave at home."

Ajay and Kajol have worked together in several films in the past including Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare and U Me Aur Hum.

In the upcoming film, Ajay plays the brave Maratha military leader Tanhaji Malusare, while Kajol enacts the role of Tanhaji's wife Savitribai.

"Apart from being my 100th film, it's really a special film because when you play a historical character like Tanhaji, who was such a great warrior, it increases your responsibility as an actor," said Ajay.

"It is important to see you don't portray such characters in the wrong manner."

Asked about the preparations he made for the role, Ajay replied: "I only followed my director. There isn't much detailed information available about Tanhaji's behaviour, so you have to imagine and maintain dignity of the character while portraying it."

Ajay launched the trailer of the film at 1.47pm (Indian time) on Tuesday.

While slices of violence in the trailer suggest the film may not be for the fainthearted, Ajay certainly has piqued public curiosity with the very specific release time of the promo clip.

Releasing the trailer at exactly 1.47pm could have to do with Bollywood's well-known obsession with good-luck charms and numerology.

Ajay himself altered the spelling of his surname from Devgan to Devgn early in his career.

In this case, too, the film was initially marketed as Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, before the spelling was changed to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Set in the 17th century, the Om Raut directorial is based on the life of Tanhaji, an unsung warrior of Indian history and military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire.

Ajay tweeted the link of the over three-minute-1long trailer with the caption: "4th Feb 1670: The surgical strike that shook the Mughal Empire! Witness history like never before."

Going by the trailer, the film could have violent wartime drama.

Just a few seconds into the trailer, a man's arm gets chopped off in the battlefield, and Saif Ali Khan's character beats a man to death with his headgear.

There are lots of sword-fight scenes, fire and clashes between armies, with a bit of dance thrown in.

"Blockbuster and epic" were some of the words used by netizens to describe the trailer.

Ajay is seen doing unbelievable stunts.

"As far as the stunts go, I injured myself several times executing them. Right now, my leg is injured," he said.

Indo-Asian News Service