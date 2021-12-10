Ajith doesn't want to be called Thala

Actor Ajith, who is one of the most loved stars in the Tamil film industry, is fondly called Thala (head of a gang in Tamil) by his fans.

Now he has requested that his fans, the public and the media must refer to him only by his name and must not call him Thala or add a prefix to his name.

It is not known why Ajith has come to this decision after two decades of living with the Thala tag. It is believed that the online abusive exchanges between his fans and those of cricketer M.S. Dhoni, who is also called Thala, could be the reason.

Ashi happy to flaunt her tresses

Ashi Singh (far right) has donned a different look and flaunts her long hair for a sequence in the upcoming TV show Meet.

"Finally I got the chance to show off my hair and not wear the wig which I generally put on," said the actress. "I was super excited to have a different look. Twinning with Sharain (Khanduja, her on-screen sister), was so much fun."

Uncle Anil's jealous of Janhvi's gym look

The paparazzi as well as netizens are crazy about Janhvi Kapoor's sweaty post-workout looks.

The actress recently said it is flattering that she is getting so much attention.

But her uncle Anil Kapoor was not amused.

He jokingly said: "They don't want to take my pictures, they only want Janhvi Kapoor's pictures. Otherwise, I will also go in front of the gym and pose for pictures."

Sara is no rebel

Sara Ali Khan has made it clear that she has many similarities with Rinku, the character she plays in her new film Atrangi Re. But she is not rebellious.

"We both are confident people whose confidence even masks their inner vulnerability," said the actress. "But at the same time we are different. I am not rebellious by nature.

"I will not break bottles or run away 21 times. I have a very supportive family. I can never dance at my husband's wedding."

Sreenivasan cultivates new passion

Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan has found a new passion: organic farming.

He has opened Sreeni Farms to empower farmers in Ernakulam, Kerala, and along with ad filmmaker Stajan V.J. is providing farmers with organic fertilisers and buying their produce. The duo, along with their friend Khalifa, have also opened a farm in the Chekadi tribal village in Wayanad district.

"The idea is to provide some indigenous and tasty paddy seedlings which were about to disappear," said Sreenivasan.

Father role puts Sunny off

Production assistant-turned-actor Sunny Pancholi quit the TV show Balika Vadhu because he found it strange to play a father to actors almost as old as him.

"So I decided to discontinue playing a character who I could no longer relate to," he said.

"This is how television shows work and so I choose my projects carefully. They must make sense to me."

Krushal works out during shoot

Gym aficionado Krushal Ahuja built a gym for himself on the sets of Rishton Ka Manjha to work out during breaks.

"I take time out to work out no matter what happens," said the actor.

"While I am at the shoot, I do not miss my workout at all.

"It has become a habit which I don't intend to change."