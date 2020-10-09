Akshay acknowledges Bollywood's drug problem

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has shared a video on his verified Twitter account defending the Indian film industry against rampant allegations of drug abuse.

Admitting the drugs problem prevailed in Bollywood, he requested people not to generalise and think that every person associated with the film industry has drug links.

The actor also requested the media to be sensitive while naming names because negative news could have a negative impact on a person's career and reputation.

Akshay shared his message in a Hindi video on Twitter.

He said: "I speak to you with a heavy heart. Over the past few weeks, several things have come to my mind but there is so much negativity everywhere that I was unable to decide what to say.

"Although we are called stars, you have created Bollywood with all your love. We are not just an industry. Through our films we have spread the values and culture of our nation to every corner of the world.

"For years now we have tried to reflect the sentiments of the common people of our country through our films. Be it the angry young man brand of anger, corruption, poverty or unemployment - cinema has tried to reflect all these issues in its own style.

"So, if you are angry today, we understand and respect it.

"After (actor) Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death, several issues have come to the forefront, which pained us as much as they pained you. These issue have highlighted several flaws of the film industry, which need to be focused on.

"Today, narcotics and drugs are the most talked-about topics. I can't keep my hand on my heart and lie to you, saying this problem does not exist. It does exist - just as it possibly exists in every other industry and profession.

"But that doesn't mean every single person from the particular profession is involved. That's not possible.

"Drugs are a legal matter and I have full faith that whatever investigation our courts and law enforcement authorities have undertaken and whatever action they are taking, will be right. I also know that every single person from the film industry will cooperate with them.

"But I request you with folded hands not to generalise and blame the entire industry. This is not right."

Movie-obsessed India has been gripped by the saga around the death of Sushant, who was found dead in June in his Mumbai apartment, with police saying he took his own life.

The investigation into the 34-year-old's death has expanded into a massive drugs probe.

Indian media has also joined calls for a wider investigation into the multi-billion-dollar film industry's so-called "drugs mafia".

Several high-profile actresses including superstar Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have been hauled in for questioning.

National interest in the Bollywood case peaked last month after TV channel TimesNow broadcast sections of WhatsApp conversations about procuring hash, alleging that the two people chatting were Deepika and her manager.

Indo-Asian News Service, AFP

