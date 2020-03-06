Akshay's in love with Katrina's acting

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is back sharing big-screen space with Katrina Kaif in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop-action feature Sooryavanshi. The pair are acting together for the first time since their 2010 box-office disaster Tees Maar Khan.

Akshay insists he has become a big fan of Katrina after working with her in their new film.

"There is one scene in which Katrina has performed so beautifully that after the shot I have become a big fan of her and her acting talent," he said.

"Earlier, I was an admirer of her beauty, but after this film, I have become an admirer of her acting. She has done a brilliant job in this film.

"When she started off, she didn't know a single word of Hindi but today she is working with big stars of this industry."

Akshay was speaking at the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi in Mumbai on Monday.

He rode a superbike to the event, and later posted on Twitter: "Veer Sooryavanshi ditched the helicopter for a bike to beat the Mumbai traffic for the #SooryavanshiTrailer launch today."

Katrina, along with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, who have special cameos in the film, also attended the event.

Director Shetty and co-producer Karan Johar were also present.

Akshay plays the title role of deputy commissioner of police Veer Sooryavanshi who heads the Anti-Terrorism Squad in the film.

"I have worked in almost 135 films but this is the first time I am seeing such a huge crowd at the trailer launch of my film," he said. "I think Rohit (Shetty) saab has made a good and huge film. I hope that everyone will like this film.

"Ajay (Devgn) is an old friend. We both started our careers together. Both of us were competing for his first film Phool Aur Kaante. I was the first choice but then he (Ajay) replaced me. We have done many films together."

Akshay has played a police officer in several films. How does it feel to play that role again in Sooryavanshi?

"It feels nice. It's not just about the police uniform, but whenever I wear any uniform - be it of an army officer, a navy officer or air force officer - it feels very nice," he said. "There is dignity attached to every uniform.

"I feel very fortunate that we (actors) get the opportunity to do various kinds of roles in our careers, so I feel very proud about it."

There is a line in the trailer that Akshay utters: "This work will be done by the one and only kameena Sangram Bhalerao."

The reference is to Ranveer's role in Shetty's previous cop-action film Simmba, which went on to become a blockbuster in December 2018.

The film cast Ranveer as a cop who will go to any wicked extent to ensure justice.

When a reporter asked Ranveer if he is the real "kameena" (wicked person) of Bollywood, Akshay answered on Ranveer's behalf: "It is a dialogue in the film and it is not about the film fraternity. It is not correct on your part to ask a question like this. So, I would request you not to ask these questions."

Sooryavanshi, scheduled to release in India on March 24, is written by Sajid-Farhad. It is the fourth instalment of Shetty's cop universe after two Singham films, Singham and Singham Returns, and Simmba.

The cast also features Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena.

Indo-Asian News Service