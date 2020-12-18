Album relooks traditional meaning of Christmas

India's popular Shillong Chamber Choir , which has celebrity Neil Nongkynrih as its director, is ready with its Christmas album.

"Come Home Christmas is a multilingual Christmas carol album that consists of eight masterpieces which are a blend of cultures, languages and will help listeners relook the traditional meaning of Christmas," said Mr Nongkynrih.

To make an album like this, he has been researching for the past 15 years.

"Most songs are sung in English, but they have stanzas vocalised in ancient Aramaic in addition to Hebrew, Farsi and Urdu. Adding on to the aesthetics of the album, the music is a fusion of Western classical and pop culture Christmas songs," he said.

With the festive season around, many artistes have released Christmas albums or songs. Mr Nongkynrih said the Shillong choir's album is different.

"Setting it apart from the other existing albums, Come Home Christmas includes a variety of instruments and languages," he said.

"From the Middle Eastern percussion instrument darbuka to the melodic instruments like ney, oud, duduk, saz, piano and the acoustic guitar to name a few, each instrument has made its own contribution."

The 40-minute Come Home Christmas album will be available on multiple streaming platforms from Dec 18.

The choir will also perform live on Dec 22 on feelitlive.co.in.

The Shillong Chamber Choir, founded in 2001 by Mr Nongkynrih, is a multi-genre choir.

It has performed with the Vienna Chamber Orchestra and the Fitzwilliam Quartet and also opened for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 6, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

In 2010, it won the reality TV show India's Got Talent.

"Most choirs sing traditional songs in their own languages. But we, on the other hand, have always sung a medley of songs which are not necessarily religious," he said.

"With the Shillong Chamber Choir, we have made everyone rethink and relook at their definition and concept of the word 'choir'.

"The show (India's Got Talent) was a medium to reach out to all people. Today, while we still are a group of singers, we sing multilingual songs and explore various genres."

Indo-Asian News Service