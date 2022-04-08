Alia and Ranbir reportedly getting married next week

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured wedding this month has lit a match to a meme-fest on social media.

The Bollywood stars' wedding festivities will take place from April 14 to 17, according to several news reports.

A meme by Netflix India (right) broke the Internet.

It features Alia and Ranbir in wedding scenes from their films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The caption reads: "These two would make a great couple in real life."

The Times of India reported that the most-anticipated Bollywood wedding is upon us. It said the RK Bungalow in Chembur, Mumbai, is being decked up for the big day and the ceremonies will follow Punjabi traditions.

While there has been no confirmation from the families on the wedding date, April 17 is said to be the big day.

"Family means the world for the Kapoors. It is perhaps the last Kapoor shaadi from this generation, which is why they wanted to keep it close to their roots," a source told The Times of India.

While the invitations haven't gone out yet, people have been informed in advance, said India Today.

The guest list strictly comprises close friends and family.

It includes Alia's Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Ranbir's former girlfriend and his co-star in three films.

There is also Karan Johar, who launched Alia's career in Bollywood.

Ranbir's best friend Ayan Mukerji, who directs the couple in the upcoming film Brahmastra, is invited as well.

"Ranbir and Alia's wedding reception will be a lavish affair. Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor have been invited," the source told India Today.

In an interview with NDTV recently, Ranbir said this about his wedding plans with Alia: "I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon. So, yes. Hopefully soon."

Alia has also been open about her intentions of marrying Ranbir. She told NDTV earlier this year: "In my head, I am married to Ranbir. In fact, I have been married to Ranbir in my head for a long time."

The pair's love story began on the sets of Brahmastra, their first project together. They made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai in 2018.

According to ETimes, the wedding is happening this month due to the ill-health of Alia's maternal grandfather N. Razdan, who "expressed his desire to see Alia get married to Ranbir".

According to a source, "Mr Razdan has also grown quite fond of Ranbir and loves him a lot".