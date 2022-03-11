Alia to make Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone

Alia Bhatt (left) is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the Netflix film Heart of Stone.

The Bollywood actress will be joining Israeli actress and model Gal Gadot and Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan in the international spy thriller. It is being directed by Tom Harper.

At the moment, not much is known about Heart of Stone, except that Gadot will play a deadly spy. It is not known what role Alia will play.

Last year, Alia signed with William Morris Endeavour (WME), an American talent agency which represents talents such as Gadot, Emma Stone, Oprah Winfrey and Charlize Theron, to pursue her career in the West.

A source told India Today that the actress is a huge fan of Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence and wants to pick up projects that have a similar tone and appeal.

Despite offers coming her way, Alia has been very particular about her first big Hollywood film.

Heart of Stone reportedly follows the story of Rachel Stone (Gadot), an intelligence operative who stands between a powerful peacekeeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable - and dangerous - asset.

The story is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn and Pilot Wave's Gadot and Jaron Varsano are producing the film.

Gadot has already started shooting for Heart of Stone. She recently shared a glimpse of her look from the film's sets. The film will release globally on Netflix in May.

Alia is riding high after her recently-released Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi became a huge hit.

People in India are flocking to the theatres to watch the film and Netflix, which was scheduled to stream Gangubail a month after its theatrical release, has now been requested to postpone its streaming plans by at least a month.

Income from threatre screenings took a hit during the height of the pandemic in India. Now, most of the restrictions have been lifted, and theatre owners want Gangubai's OTT debut to be delayed.

Gangubai will now stream on Netflix from the last week of April.

Alia will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to release this year.

Alia has wrapped up the shooting of her maiden production Darlings. She also has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Jee Le Zaraa, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Indo-Asian News Service