Alia shocked by Gangubai proposal

Alia Bhatt is all geared up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi on Feb 25.

The actress was earlier brought on board for Inshallah with Salman Khan. But the film was canned and she was asked to switch to Gangubai.

"I was shocked," she told The Indian Express.

"This (playing a sex worker) was a completely different genre compared to Inshallah, which was a love story. I was unsure whether I would be able to pull it off... (But) that self-doubt led to me (taking it on) and wanting to prove a point to myself and, subsequently, to the world."

Khushbu and Mohan to pair for first time in Tamil film

Tamil actor Mohan is making a comeback to films with the action drama Haraa and the makers have roped in actress-politician Khushbu to feature alongside him.

"Since we are looking at making this a memorable comeback for Mohan, we searched for popular actresses of the 90s to team up with him," said director Vijay Sri G.

"That's when we felt that he and Khushbu would make a great pair. She has lost weight as well, which worked out in our favour."

While Khushbu and Mohan have acted together in the Telugu film Aathma Katha (1988), this is the first time the two will be paired in a Tamil film.

Mumtaz needs husband's permission to re-enter film world

Mumtaz, one of Bollywood's most notable actresses in the 1980s, was asked by a fan in an Instagram live session hosted by her daughter Tanya Madhvani if she was ready for a Bollywood comeback.

"I don't know if I'll get a role which really touches my heart, which will be nice enough and people will appreciate, then maybe I will," said the 74-year-old.

"But firstly I have to take my husband's permission. If he gives me permission. then definitely you'll see me."

Kriti Sanon's sister to make Bollywood debut

Noted actress Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur will make her Bollywood debut opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The actor announced the project on social media and revealed that the romantic film is titled Noorani Chehra.

Nupur, a trained classical singer, had planned to do a course in digital marketing. But she has ended up following her sister into films.

Tisca starts online food show

Actress Tisca Chopra launched her food show Tisca's Table last Saturday.

The 12-part YouTube series features celebrities such as Jim Sarbh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anurag Kashyap, Masaba Gupta, Mary Kom and Saisha Shinde every week.

Tisca identifies restaurants serving delicious food in Mumbai and engages them in lively conversations about the preparations.

"It has been an interesting journey for me from Tisca's mind to Tisca's Table," she said.

Vikram's fans take out motorcycle rally

Sixty fans of Tamil actor Vikram went on a motorcycle rally in Chennai to celebrate the release of his 60th film Mahaan on Amazon Prime Video last week.

They expressed love for him and raised slogans praising his acting abilities.

Vikram's fans also took out similar rallies in Coimbatore, Kanyakumari and Madurai.

Rakhi decides to part ways with husband

Reality TV star Rakhi Sawant has announced her separation from husband Ritesh, whom she introduced in the show Bigg Boss 15.

"After Bigg Boss a lot happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control," she wrote on Instagram. "We tried to make things work but I think it's best we both move on amicably and enjoy our lives separately."