Alia's swag comes from Arjun's walking style

For the longest time, Alia Bhatt felt that her walk was like a duck's waddle.

So for her recent film Gangubai Kathiawadi, she took inspiration from Telugu star Allu Arjun's walking style in the movie Pushpa.

"When I watch my own paparazzi videos, I feel like I walk strangely, like a duck," the actress told India Today.

"I had to make it more interesting. When I watched Pushpa, I was just taken in by Allu Arjun's inherent swag."

Alia essayed the swag and her performance in Gangubai was well-received by the audience and critics alike.

Malayalam star Dulquer started film career riddled with insecurities

Dulquer Salmaan says he had a lot of concerns when he first entered the film industry, partially because of his own insecurities and the pressure of living up to his father and Malayalam superstar Mammootty's history.

But over the years, the 35-year-old actor grew out of that pressure "organically" and emerged as one of the biggest stars of Malayalam and South Indian cinema.

"It was destiny or divine intervention that I got some great films quite early in my career," he said.

"I got to collaborate with some great directors. I got offers from other languages and I knew they were solid films, so I tried that as well. That helped me."

Niharika and Rahul detained in Hyderabad rave raid

Actress Niharika Konidela and singer Rahul Sipligunj were among 144 people detained by police for partying beyond the stipulated hours at a posh pub in Hyderabad on Saturday.

They were taken to the Banjara Hills police station for questioning after the police also found cocaine and other banned substances at the premises.

While Rahul and Niharika were released the next morning, the police said they were part of the rave party at the pub where drugs were freely used.

Ironically, Rahul was part of the police's "drug-free Hyderabad" campaign in which he sang.

Salman's ex threatens to expose 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood'

Salman Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali (both in picture) last week posted a cryptic post on her Instagram account: "The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan."

She attached a poster from Salman's debut film Maine Pyar Kiya and tagged actress Aishwarya, who was said to be in a relationship with Salman in 1999.

Though Somy did not mention whom she was referring to, Bollywood entertainment websites were quick to point out that she was hinting at Salman, who allegedly has a history of abusing his co-workers, especially the women.

They reported that Somy was trying to imply that Salman was Bollywood's Harvey Weinstein, the American film producer convicted of sexual abuse.

Somy has since removed the post.

Sanjjana offers hair in thanks for pregnancy

Sanjjana Galrani is so happy with her pregnancy that she has shorn her hair and offered it as thanksgiving to God.

"After going through so many difficulties, life is beautiful all over again. I cannot thank God enough for this phase of my life," the actress, who is married to doctor Azeez Pasha, wrote on Instagram.

"Motherhood has brought so many realisations in my life. Preparing for the baby has brought so many changes in me, it's truly a beautiful transition."

Family and pet cat key to Mrunal's peace and happiness

Mrunal Thakur believes that despite all the fame and success that she has achieved, it is living with her parents and pet cat that gives her peace and happiness.

"It might sound insane but the only way to maintain sanity for me is to go back to my home and cut off from the film world," the actress told IANS.

"Only my parents, sibling and pet cat give me a true sense of belonging."