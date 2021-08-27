All-round praise for 'well-made' Shershaah

Captain Vikram Batra's parents Giridhar Lal and Kamal Kanta Batra are quite happy with Shershaah and the way Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani (right) have acted in their son's biopic.

The Hindi film stars Sidharth as Kargil War hero Batra, while Kiara plays his fiancee Dimple Cheema.

The Kargil War was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan from May to July 1999 in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere along the Line of Control.

Shershaah, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is earning praise for its sensitive and emotional storytelling and for Sidharth and Kiara's performances, reported The Indian Express. Mr Lal told the Times of India: "Shershaah is a very nice, well-made film. I think Sidharth and Kiara have done a very good job. Sidharth's entry is very nice as well. Vishnu Vardhan has directed it very well."

Shershaah tells the story of a patriot, Captain Batra, an officer in the Indian Army who died in the Kargil War and was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest award for bravery in the battlefield.

"Overall, this film, which is dedicated to the 527 martyrs who sacrificed their lives to win back land, is an earnest portrayal," noted IANS film critic Troy Ribeiro.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan tweeted: "Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot's son, I resented the way Indian Army was depicted in some of our cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers."

Mr Lal said the family had apprehensions about how the movie will shape up. "Yes, we had a bit of a hesitation, but we had expressed a similar hesitation even when J.P. Dutta had come to us for LOC: Kargil (another movie on the Kargil War made in 2003).

"We told him not to show anything in a wrong way that it may lead to anybody raising a finger. That's why we did everything amicably and reasonably," he said.

Audience as well as critics have heaped praise at the love story of Vikram and Dimple, which forms an integral part of Shershaah.

Vikram's parents spoke fondly of Dimple, who vowed to never marry after Vikram's death. "She calls up about twice in a year on our respective birthdays," Vikram's father said.

He added that both he and his wife and Dimple's parents insisted she move on with her life after Vikram died in the 1999 Kargil War but she was certain she wanted to live with his memories.

"As long as my child is not going on the wrong track, I have always been a liberal father. Vikram had told us about Dimple and their intention of getting married. I told him that I was with them in their decision," said Mr Lal.

"I knew from the start that Dimple is a very respectful girl who understands relationships. After the Kargil War, we told her to get married as she has a life ahead. Her parents too told her the same. But she told us that she wouldn't get married and live the rest of her life with Vikram's memories."

Kiara, in a recent interview to Mid-Day, said that Dimple was "moved" by the film's songs.

"I messaged her after the film. This is an emotional movie for her. I know the songs have deeply touched her. She must be proud that the story is resonating with people," the actress said.

