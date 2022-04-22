All top Bollywood actresses married

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in an intimate affair on April 14. PHOTO: AFP

In the olden days, it was believed that a Bollywood heroine's career would not be the same after tying the knot. A few even quit acting after the wedding vows.

But it is totally different scene today. Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor last week. Her career is going great and will continue to climb.

In fact, all the top-six Bollywood leading ladies - Alia, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma - are married. This is a first in the history of Bollywood, reported Bollywood Hungama.

Their careers have not been affected in any way, with each actress signing on projects just like before.

Alia's upcoming films include Brahmastra, in which she stars alongside Ranbir. It has been long in the making and, thanks to the buzz and casting of the now real-life married couple, it's sure to create great hype when released later this year.

This will be followed by Rocky Aur Ran Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar's directorial starring Ranveer Singh; the slice-of-life drama Darlings; and Farhan Akhtar's road trip chick flick Jee Le Zaraa. Alia will also feature in a Hollywood project with Gal Gadot.

Deepika's dream wedding with Ranveer in 2018 is still fondly remembered. After tying the knot, she appeared in Chhapaak (2020) in a lead role and in Ranveer's 83 in a cameo. She was also the leading lady in Gehraiyaan (2022).

Among Deepika's upcoming films are the all-action Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, aviation thriller Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, corporate drama The Intern, and the futuristic Nag Ashwin film with Prabhas.

In the next two years, she will be seen in four big films which are sure to create waves at the box office.

Katrina's love affair with Vicky Kaushal was a well-kept secret for some time. After their wedding last December, the actress has four interesting films lined up for release.

Tiger 3 is expected to be a blockbuster next year. Prior to that, she will be seen in the comic caper Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

At the end of the year, Katrina will feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, and Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia.

Priyanka doesn't do Hindi films as frequently as she is trying to make a mark in Hollywood. She married Nick Jonas in 2018 and since then her career has been skyrocketing.

The 38-year-old was in The Matrix Resurrections (2021) and has other Hollywood projects lined up. In Bollywood, she has Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

Kareena married Saif Ali Khan nearly 10 years ago and they have two children. Yet, her stardom has remained intact.

After the birth of their son Jeh, Kareena will be appearing in multiple films including Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan; Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix thriller; and Hansal Mehta's untitled venture.

Anushka has been married to cricketer Virat Kohli for almost five years. She took time off to give birth to a baby girl but her popularity did not wane.

Her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, based on the life of Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami, is one of the most-awaited films of 2023.

Indo-Asian News Service