Amitabh and Shah Rukh may team up for Don 3

If the latest entertainment reports about Bollywood are to be believed, megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are coming together to do Don 3.

This is the buzzword in India's biggest film industry, after Amitabh last Saturday uploaded on Instagram a photo (right) of him signing a poster of his film Don as Shah Rukh looks on.

The veteran actor added to the suspense and excitement by captioning the photo: "… and… errr… continuing in the same vein... DON."

Amitabh's post left fans nostalgic. One of them commented: "Two super legends in one frame. Wow."

Another fan wrote: "Very nice, Gurudev."

According to ETimes, a script for Don 3 is in the works. "We have confirmation that producers Excel Entertainment are indeed planning a sequel to Don and Don 2," it said.

"The OG (original) Don and Shah Rukh's Don will share the frame in the highly-anticipated Don 3.

"Credible sources revealed producers are planning Don 3 and it may just be the film that reunites Amitabh and Shah Rukh's characters."

ETimes also reported that Ranveer Singh is being considered for the film.

Pinkvilla reported that filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar has started work on the third instalment of Don.

Don with Shah Rukh was an official remake of the Amitabh classic. It has been a decade since Don 2 was released and fans of the franchise have been waiting for the makers to announce the third instalment.

"Don is a subject close to everyone at Excel," reported Pinkvilla.

"The team has been trying to crack and develop an idea for Don 3 for a while now but it was put on the backburner time and again due to lack of novelty factor.

"Now the team has finally come up with an idea that's exciting and will take the franchise to the next level.

"Farhan has started writing the script and will narrate it to Shah Rukh once the screenplay is locked."

Quoting an unidentified source, Pinkvilla also reported that Farhan discussed the idea of Don 3 with his father Javed Akhtar, the original creator of Don (1978).

"As expected, Don 3 is still in the early stages and the future of the project will depend on what shape the screenplay finally takes. But yes, it's confirmed Farhan has started work on the Don 3 script," the source revealed.

"Unlike the last few attempts to make part 3, the idea this time around is too exciting to let go of, and everyone is giving their 100 per cent to this project."

While Amitabh's Don released in 1978, Shah Rukh played the lead role in its reboot Don 2 (2011).

Don was one of Amitabh's most popular films. The plot centres on a criminal who is on the run and dies as a result of his injuries sustained during a police chase.

But the criminal's doppelganger, a man named Vijay, takes over and tries to uncover the truth behind the criminal's nefarious activities.

Don 2 saw Shah Rukh play the titular character in a film that also featured Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles.

It remains to be seen how Don 3 will pan out.

Shah Rukh will soon appear in the highly anticipated film Pathaan.

He is also starring in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan alongside Nayanthara.

Amitabh, who was last seen in Jhund, is set to appear in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

