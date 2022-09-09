Amitabh debuts as music composer in Chup

Amitabh Bachchan (right) has donned different hats during his long career in the Indian film industry. He has been an actor, a singer, and even a producer.

But even after 54 years in the industry, the veteran actor keeps finding new things to do.

For the upcoming film Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, Amitabh will see his name in the film's credits as composer for the first time.

Chup is directed by R. Balki, who directed Amitabh in Paa, Cheeni Kum and Shamitabh. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt, and is touted as a tribute to the late filmmaker Guru Dutt.

Speaking to E-Times about how Amitabh came into the picture, Balki said: "It was all impromptu.

"I asked Amitabh to watch Chup.

"After watching the movie, he called me over and played me a tune on his piano. He said that's what the movie and its characters made him feel. He was very touched.

"I was ecstatic. I asked him if I could use the tune and he immediately gave it to the movie.

"Chup is the first movie that has Amitabh's composition, which we use for the credits roll."

The psychological thriller will hit the cinemas on Sept 23. The film's teaser was released in June.

In a statement made last year about film, Balki said: "Chup is an ode to the sensitive artist, and Guru Dutt is right on top of that list.

'I had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it."

The film was produced by the late stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde.

Sunny, who plays a cop in the film, said: "It is a very thrilling story. It was a very interesting shoot for me.

"Balki's vision for this story was so crystal clear that the film seemed to have its own pace during shooting."

Dulquer said: "I have done different films in my career but this one really hits it out of the park in terms of characters and story.

"It feels like you're looking into someone's inner workings and the character I play is especially unique. So it was an altogether new experience for me."

The screenplay and dialogues were co-written by Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.

"I had this idea for the story a long time ago and I don't know why I took so long to pen it down and get it to the screen," said Balki.

"It's a proper thriller that makes you witness the psyche of an artist and the makings of a murderer.

"It's a project I hold dear to my heart and I'm very proud of getting to share it with the world."

Indo-Asian News Service