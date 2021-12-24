Vishnu Vishal to launch brother's film career in 2022

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, who has become a producer, is keen to debut his brother (left) in a film next year.

Sharing photos of his younger brother Rudra on Twitter, Vishnu wrote: "2022 will be special not just because of my films but because I will also be launching my dear brother #Rudra into cinema. We're now looking for scripts for his feature film acting debut.. If you have something good, please reach out to us."

Amrapali eager to act again

Amrapali Gupta, who couldn't make time to shoot over the past two years, wants to resume her acting career in 2022.

The actress, who was last seen as Mamta Verma in the TV show Tujhse Hai Raabta, said: "Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, I couldn't take on any project for some time.

"My priority was my son Kabir and his studies. I feel Kabir can now manage things on his own. He is a studious kid. So I'm open to taking up new shows."

Anjali excited about her double role

Anjali Tatrari will play a double role in an upcoming sequence of the show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na.

"I love playing this variation of characters, where Krisha is vulnerable, while Maya is headstrong," said the actress.

"Their looks are also different. The challenge of playing two characters was really exciting."

Madhavan and wife move to Dubai

Actor R. Madhavan and his wife Sarita have moved to Dubai so that they can be with their son Vedaant, who is an Indian swimming champion and preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"The larger swimming pools in Mumbai are either closed because of Covid or out of bounds," said Madhavan.

"We are with Vedaant in Dubai where he has access to large pools. He's working towards the Olympics and Sarita and I are right by his side."

Salman announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

Salman Khan has confirmed that he will be featuring in the sequel of his hit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The Bollywood superstar announced the sequel at a special event featuring filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR in Mumbai.

The second part will be written by Rajamouli's father K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the original script.

Sreesanth to make Tamil cinema debut

Former Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth, who was caught in a match-fixing scandal, is set to make his debut in Tamil films with a periodic romantic comedy.

He will share screen space with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, which will be directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Nani tried 15 looks to perfect Shyam Singha Roy

Nani experimented with 15 different get-ups before finalising his look for the Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy, which will hit the screens today.

"Though the look (of a social reformer and revolutionary writer) doesn't appear like an intense one, the makeover was a bit difficult," said the Telugu star.

"I tried around 15 get-ups before I fixed the look."