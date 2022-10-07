Ananya pens emotional message after kidney failure

Actress Ananya Soni wrote an emotional note to her fans after she suffered kidney failure and was admitted to hospital for dialysis.

"Pray for me, guys. Life has not been an easy journey for me... but this too shall pass," she said.

Ananya's father has revealed that the family is facing a financial crisis.

Karan thrilled to be acting with dad

Karan Deol has shared his excitement over sharing screen space with his father, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, in Apne 2. It is the sequel to the 2007 sports drama Apne, which starred Karan's grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra.

He said: "No bigger dream than this, where not only I get to work with my dad, but also share screen space with him. The experience has been amazing."

Singer Guru Randhawa to make acting debut

Popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa (right) will make his acting debut in veteran actor Anupam Kher's new film.

Anupam shared their photo on Instagram and wrote: "Reading my 532nd script and it is his 1st! Even though he is already a superstar shower him with your love and blessings!"

Guru replied: "I couldn't have asked for a better launch. You people have been very generous and kind to me as a singer. Now I need your love and blessings in my new journey as an ACTOR. I promise to work very hard!"

Manju shines in Ayisha number

Manju Warrier dances with performers from several countries in the number Kannilu... Kannilu in the film Ayisha, which will be released soon.

The Malayalam actress, who plays the lead role, looks stunning with curly hair and her signature charming smile.

The film, which will be released in seven languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Arabic and English - is directed by Aamir Pallikkal.

Kannilu... Kannilu was composed by M. Jayachandran and its dance steps were choreographed by Prabhu Deva, who also arranged the other dances in the film.

Mika buys private island

Punjabi music star Mika Singh bought a private island at an undisclosed location.

He posted a video of himself enjoying a motorboat ride in its lake and wrote alongside it: "Pop singer @mikasingh is having a great time at his little paradise. The first Indian singer to have his own private island with a lake, 7 boats and 10 horses. That's what you call a real King!"

Salman pays moving tribute to body double

Salman Khan's body double in more than 50 movies, Sagar Pandey (left) died of a cardiac arrest last Friday and the Bollywood star was inconsolable.

Salman shared their photo from the sets of the 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan and wrote: "My heartfelt thanks for being there with me. May your soul rest in peace, brother Sagar."

Parineeti's 'biggini shoot' is all about sand, sea and sunshine

Parineeti Chopra's "biggini shoot" in the Maldives involved sitting on a beach, dressed in a neon two-piece swimwear, with a bright blue sky and sea as the backdrop.

The actress posted the photo on Instagram and wrote, "Biggini shoot #IYKYN (if you know, you know)," referring to the dialogues-remix song Biggini Shoot by YouTube star Yashraj Muktare.