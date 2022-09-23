Another Tamil film made in single take

A few months after the release of Parthiban's film Iravin Nizhal, touted as the world's first non-linear, single-shot film, another Tamil film has now been made in a single shot.

Drama, directed by Aju Kizhumala, features actors Kishore (left), Charlie, Jai Bala and Kavya Bellu.

"The entire unit rehearsed for the film for over 180 days and shot it in a matter of 1 hour 53 minutes," said Jai, who plays the male lead in the film that follows events taking place in a police station over a night.

"The story is about what happens in a police station when the power goes off for a brief period.

"A murder occurs. An investigation follows to find the murderer and the reason behind the crime."

On why the film was named Drama, actress Kavya said: "In theatre, there is no room for mistakes. When you go on stage, you simply perform. There is no room for repeating an act. Similarly, this film was a single-shot film.

"All of us had to deliver our parts convincingly together to complete it in one shot.

"We thought the title Drama would indicate the fact that we had worked like theatre artists to make this film with no second takes."

Produced by Antony Raj M in association with Jayachandran P.P. and Dr Jolly Ambukan, the film has cinematography by Shinos and background score by Bijibal.

The other single-shot film, Iravin Nizhal, captures the six stages of life from infancy to middle-age of protagonist Nandu.

The film can also be seen as an exploration of the stages of grief - denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

Parthiban has always looked to infuse films with messages and Iravin Nizhal is no exception. He touches on several topics, from drug abuse to fake godmen and loan sharks.

Tamil star Rajinikanth congratulated Parthiban and his team for the "well-made film".

Several film industry professionals, including National Award winner director Seenu Ramasamy, have praised the film.

"It is the first Asian Tamil film without an editor," said Seenu.

"It is the first non-linear, single-shot film in which Parthiban himself acts and directs.

"Iravin Nizhal is historical pride and a lighthouse to Tamil cinema."

Iravin Nizhal, meaning Shadow Of The Night, has music by Oscar winner A.R. Rahman and cinematography by Arthur A. Wilson.

Indo-Asian News Service