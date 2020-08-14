Anxiety impacts skin, hair

The Covid-19 lockdown has taken a heavy toll on people's mental well-being.

Stress causes hormonal imbalance, which leads to acne, rashes, hair loss and other skin problems.

"Hence we encourage people to follow a strict, if not elaborate, skincare routine, which involves cleansing, toning and moisturising," said Dr Geetanjali Shetty, consultant dermatologist and cosmetologist at Cetaphil India.

"Similarly, oil, brush and comb your hair regularly. Most importantly, keep yourself hydrated with water and lots of other liquids."

She lists the impact of stress, how to keep skin and hair healthy and the role of diet in it. Side effects of stress

When the body is stressed, it releases cortisol, which weakens the skin's immune system.

The free radicals manifest themselves as wrinkles, lines and lacklustre skin.

There is also increase in inflammation and conditions such as eczema, rosacea and psoriasis arise. Maintain hair and skin health A warm and natural hair oil can do wonders for hair health and texture.

It aids in repairing damaged hair and nourishes the scalp.

Ideally, warm 100ml of hair oil and gently apply it on the hair every alternate day.

Skin stress is evident in various forms, such as redness and acne.

If there are skin eruptions, avoid exfoliation and stick to cleansing your face three times daily.

Similarly, those who are on the drier side should aim to wash their face twice a day with a foaming cleanser.

Should the skin need a little boost, vitamin C can help. Role of diet

Pay heed to what you are eating.

During the lockdown, your physical activities will be down by notches.

This can cause your digestive system to slow down, leading to oily skin, acne and skin eruptions.

Eat a nutritious and balanced meal. Stay away from fried and spicy food.

Vitamin E is the superfood to nourish the skin.

You can apply it on the skin or consume vitamin E-rich food such as almond, corn oil, cod-liver oil, hazelnut, lobster, peanut butter, safflower oil, salmon steak and sunflower seeds.

Drink plenty of water, juices and liquids.

Stick to your skincare routine - cleansing, exfoliating and moisturising.

Keep a sunscreen handy for the times you may have to make a dash to the grocery store.

Indo-Asian News Service