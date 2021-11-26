Arbi pepper fry

JEYASHRI SURESH

Taro root (or arbi in Hindi and seppankizhangu in Tamil) is a tuber that has several health benefits.

Often people turn away from the vegetable because it has a sticky coating. However, if you fry it first and then roast it over medium heat, you get a crispy and tasty dish.

Arbi fry goes well with any kind of rice, especially sambar rice, curd rice and tomato rice.

Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 35 minutes Serves: 2 Ingredients: Arbi: 5 big pieces Salt: As needed Oil: 2 tbsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Curry leaves: A few For masala: Pepper: 1 tsp Cumin seeds: 1 tsp Fennel seeds: ½ tsp Ginger: A small piece Garlic: 5 cloves Sambar powder: 1-2 tsp Turmeric powder: ½ tsp Asafoetida: 2 pinches Method: 1) Wash the arbi well and place into a vessel. Do not add water. 2) Cover and pressure cook for 3-4 whistles. 3) To make the masala, add the pepper, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, ginger, garlic, sambar powder, turmeric powder and asafoetida to a mixie jar. 4) Add 1-2 tbsp water and grind this into a coarse paste. 5) Take out the cooked arbi and cool them by adding water. 6) Remove the skin. Cut them into roundels or diagonally. 7) Transfer the pieces to a plate and add the ground masala. 8) Add salt. Mix well gently and evenly and marinate them for 20 minutes. Keep them in the fridge or freezer. 9) After 20 minutes, heat a pan and add oil, mustard seeds and curry leaves. Once the mustard seeds splutter, add the marinated arbi. Gently mix and stir. 10) Let this cook for 10 minutes, till the arbi become crisp on both sides. You can deep-fry them too. 11) Switch off the stove and drizzle ½ tsp of coconut oil. 12) Serve with any rice you like. Notes: a) If you are cooking the arbi in an open pot, ensure that they are not overcooked. b) Instead of sambar powder, you can add red chilli powder. tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com