Are you consuming healthy honey?

There is no dearth of honey brands dotting the market shelves claiming to be pure, healthy and immunity boosting. But are all these products really as healthy as they claim to be?

Is the honey you consume pure, unadulterated and unaltered from its natural state?

To ascertain the goodness of honey, one must know that it is most beneficial and healthy when consumed in its most natural state, says Ms Shivranjani Gupta, chief marketing officer at Mumbai-based Conscious Food.

She adds that when honey extracted from beehives is processed, heated and laden with additives, it not only loses its innate health benefits but may even become unhealthy to consume. She suggests that if you want to take honey for its many health benefits, it is raw, unprocessed honey you must look for. Medicinal properties Honey is known to be a superfood with near-miraculous medicinal properties. For centuries it has been used as a healing agent.

Honey's antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties are well known. Pure honey also boosts immunity.

Growing evidence indicates pure honey has anti-cancer benefits and improves digestion, vitality and longevity. It is rich in amino acids and helps achieve health goals, such as weight loss and fighting allergies.

Raw honey is also packed with phytonutrients and is antioxidant, antibacterial and antifungal. A cup of pure honey-lemon tea can go a long way in warding off the Covid-19 virus. Processed honey A bulk of these benefits is lost when honey is subjected to processing, heating and pasteurisation. Heavy processing reduces it to a mere sweet-tasting syrup.

Pasteurised honey can have an adverse effect on diabetics. When cooked, the molecules of honey produce toxins which contribute to health problems such as congestion, obesity, indigestion, respiratory diseases and blood glucose imbalance.

Most mass-packaged honey that we get in stores is preheated and severely processed.

Some producers also replace honey with sugar cane, corn or rice solutions. What to buy You should look for raw and unprocessed honey. Buy honey that is extracted with age-old, eco-friendly methods that preserve its natural goodness and nutrients.

Indo-Asian News Service