Arjun won't stand people trolling national heroes

Ever since the posters of Ashutosh Gowariker's ambitious Panipat were released, the Internet has been buzzing with extreme reactions.

While some have noted the film's lavish look, trolls have been having a field day too, with jibes aimed at the film and its lead actor Arjun Kapoor.

However, Arjun feels it is unfair to crack jokes on historical characters and martyrs.

In the historical drama, based on the third Battle of Panipat, Arjun plays Sadashivrao Bhau, the great Maratha warrior who had fought Afghan invader Ahmad Shah Abdali.

"Everybody gets trolled. I think now it has become habitual for people to be negative and bitter, probably because of what they might be dealing with in their personal lives," said Arjun.

"It reflects badly on the way they have been brought up or the way they are."

The actor added that he doesn't mind being the subject of trolls and has even made fun of himself on several occasions.

But he finds it unacceptable when people create memes on historical characters and national heroes.

"I don't mind if people make fun of me, but if you are making fun of this film, then you are making fun of people who have sacrificed themselves for India," he said. "See, I have made fun of myself. I don't have any issues. I am used to people making fun of me. I have laughed at many of these in the past. But it is unfair to crack jokes on historical characters, on martyrs. We should not forget the sacrifice that these men made."

He also emphasised that while other national heroes like Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh are never made fun of, a great historical warrior like Sadashivrao has become the target of trolls, and nobody is protesting.

"He was as much a valiant soldier for our country," said Arjun. "But nobody says anything. It's not my job to reply to trolls. The fact is that these men were martyrs."

Indo-Asian News Service