Armaan was heavily bullied in school

Singer Armaan Malik, who has belted out hits such as Buttabomma, Sab Tera and Buddhu Sa Mann, has opened up about facing rejection, standing up to bullies and overcoming self-doubt.

"I was really heavily bullied in school," he said on DIVE Studios' Mindset audio collection, which delivers intimate personal stories and life lessons of public figures across the globe.

"It drove me to a point where I wanted to leave singing and music - the one thing that actually made me happy.

"I got into this whole dark hole. I felt really low and dejected. I want my listeners to know about the crucial lessons I've learnt over the years, how I dealt with bullying and hate and much more."

Ayushmann came up with title Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

The upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has a nice ring to it and director Abhishek Kapoor says the title was suggested by lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana (right).

In a video shared by the label T-Series on YouTube, Ayushmann, who plays a cross-functional athlete in the film, explains: "Chandigarh has not been explored that much and I can give it an authentic flavour because I was born and brought up in the city.

"Shooting in my home town for the first time was really surreal. The coffee house in Sector 17... I used to come with my papa. The coffee used to cost Rs10 and today it is Rs35... how the world has changed."

Mansoor's boat ride in floodwaters

A video clip showing Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan singing a song while paddling a makeshift boat outside his Chennai home in floodwaters has become a social media hit.

"If at all one is born, one must be born in Tamil Nadu and float in Chennai," goes the first line of the song. Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai is struggling to deal with floods caused by heavy rainfall.

Nayanthara buys house in posh Chennai area

Leading South Indian actress Nayanthara, who will soon be making her Bollywood debut, has bought a house in posh Poes Garden in Chennai, according to reports.

Nayanthara, who recently celebrated her 37th birthday, will also soon marry her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan.

Ridhi picky about roles

TV and OTT actress Ridhi Dogra, who is all set to make her foray into Bollywood with Lakadbaggha, says that she is very careful about the projects she chooses.

"It cannot be a run-of-the-mill character," she told IANS. "The character has to add value, take the story forward and carve a niche for herself.

"Lakadbaggha is exactly that. I play a Catholic Bengali cop who finds herself in the centre of the animal trade industry. A woman in a man's world... my character is not intimidated, rather she is in control."

Samantha to play bisexual Tamil woman in Hollywood debut

After her split with Naga Chaitanya, South Indian actress Samantha's career is skyrocketing.

From headlining two back-to-back bilingual films to signing her first foreign film, she is doing it all.

Her first Hollywood film, titled Arrangements Of Love, is an adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Indian author Timeri N. Murari. She plays a strong-minded bisexual Tamil woman who runs a detective agency.

Selvaraghavan employs filming style after 18 years

Tamil director Selvaraghavan, who is busy with the Dhanush-starrer Naane Varuven, is trying a filming style which he last used in his critically acclaimed film Pudhupettai 18 years ago.

"After 18 years where I've done few handheld shots, going on complete handheld film... trying my frames with Yamini Yagnamurthy (Naane Varuven's cinematographer)," he wrote on Instagram.