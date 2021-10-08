Arrest of Shah Rukh's son turns political

The man who took a viral selfie with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan after his detention in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case is a private investigator, a Maharashtra Minister alleged on Wednesday.

Mr Nawab Malik, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, also questioned how two outsiders were allowed in the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) operation, reported NDTV.

He said private detective Kiran Gosavi is the man seen holding Aryan's hand and leading him to the NCB office on Sunday, while Mr Manish Bhanushali, a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president, is also seen in visuals of the raid.

This, Mr Malik said, proved a BJP hand in "maligning Maharashtra with a fake drug bust". The BJP, which is the Central ruling party, leads the opposition in Maharashtra, which is ruled by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi of which NCP is a part.

"Our allegation is that for the last one year the BJP is maligning Maharashtra. They have locked the profiles of Manish Bhanushali and Gosavi. Who was Manish Bhanushali meeting in Delhi and Gujarat? How is he present at an NCB raid? BJP is using NCB to malign Maharashtra," Mr Malik alleged.

Mr Bhanushali told ANI that "NCP leader Nawab Malik has put wrong allegations against me". He added: "BJP has nothing to do with it (the arrests). I received information on October 1 that a drugs party was to be held. I was with the NCB officers (at the ship) for more information."

The anti-drugs agency named both the men as "independent witnesses" to the raids.

"The allegations are baseless. NCB reiterates its procedure has been and continues to be legally and professionally transparent and unbiased," said NCB officer Gyaneshwar Singh.

Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and six others - Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra - were arrested on Sunday after drugs were found in some of their personal belongings and on the ship. The unknown man's selfie with Aryan, when he appeared to be alone and without legal counsel, first confirmed to the world that the film star's son had been detained.

Aryan was denied bail on Monday. The 23-year-old was sent to NCB custody till Thursday by a Mumbai court.

"Investigation is of prime importance and it needs to be carried out. It benefits both accused and investigator," the judge said while extending the custody of Aryan and the others.

Aryan was calm while Arbaaz and Munmun broke down when the judge announced the decision.

The eight were arrested on Sunday after NCB agents went undercover and raided a rave party on Saturday evening on a Cordelia Cruise ship sailing from Mumbai to Goa. The raid produced a haul of 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas (cannabis concentrate), 22 ecstasy pills and five grams of crystal meth, the NCB said.

The drugs were found hidden in clothes, underwear and purses, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting an unnamed NCB officer.

The agency told the court that it needed Aryan in custody till Oct 11 to question him. It alleged that the case involves an international drug cartel.

"Unless we investigate the consumer how do we know who is the supplier, who is financing it? the agency's lawyer asked. "Links in the form of chats show the involvement of international cartel. It is a group of persons, like a gang."

The lawyer added that "code names" were found in Aryan's chats and links of bank and cash transfers that had to be verified.

Earlier, Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde demanded bail, saying that his client had been arrested only on the basis of chat messages.

"Aryan had no ticket, no cabin or seat on board the cruise. He was there because he had been invited. He didn't even have a boarding pass. Nothing has been found on him. He was arrested on the basis of chat only," said Mr Maneshinde.

