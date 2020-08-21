Art therapy helps people heal

Expressive art therapy helps people manifest their emotions creatively and cope with difficulties.

It motivates and heals people as they express themselves by using their hands and colours.

"Children with learning disabilities, people experiencing mental health problems and adults going through severe stress have benfited from art therapy," said Ms Tanvi Gupta, co-ideator of The Fitness Arts Festival, a one-stop immersive platform which celebrates some of the most highly established fitness art forms in India.

"It also works for anyone who has experienced a traumatic event."

According to Ms Gupta, not many people are aware of art therapy and its benefits. "It has only gained popularity in the past few months following the Covid-19 outbreak, when people have really thought about their mental health and sought out different therapy forms," she said.

"Art therapy is a technique rooted in the idea that creative expression can foster healing and mental well-being. Art can be used to help people communicate, overcome stress and explore different aspects of their own personalities.

"It's a great stress buster for adults and kids. It can really help you overcome trauma, stress, behavioural issues and many more blockages."

Art therapy techniques include drawing, painting, colouring and sculpting. As people create art, they get to analyse what they have made and how it makes them feel.

They also look for themes and conflicts that may be affecting their thoughts, emotions and actions.

People do not need artistic ability or special talent to participate in art therapy. Anyone, including children, teens, adults and the elderly, can benefit from it.

"Art therapy gives you a new perspective, an ability to think differently, to associate colours with moods and much more," said Ms Gupta.

"The goal is to utilise the creative process to help one explore self-expression and, in doing so, find new ways to gain personal insight and develop new coping skills."

