Artist portrays women's caring nature

Artist Sarbani Bhattacharya with Minister of State Low Yen Ling at the Federation of Artists Society exhibition. PHOTO: SARBANI BHATTACHARYA

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Women have the quality to nurture and provide strength, assurance, love, care and comfort, says Ms Sarbani Bhattacharya.

The artist portrayed all these qualities in her painting Home Coming, which was displayed at the Magnificence Once More exhibition at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre from March 6 to 9.

The event was organised by the Federation of Art Societies Singapore (FASS), a non-profit organisation formed by more than 30 art societies, as part of the International Women's Day (March 8) celebrations.

"My acrylic painting on canvas shows my uniquely stylised form of a motherly face embraced by children," said Ms Sarbani, a full-time artist and art teacher who paints in a semi-abstract, semi-representational style and amalgamates nature and nurture.

"During this pandemic, many people were separated from their families and friends and were desperately looking for a comfort zone, perhaps a physical hug. Home is the place that provides that mutual comfort. Home Coming represents how one feels being in that comfort zone.

"In one way, it's like a human family. In another way, it's like Mother Earth embracing different lives. Cool river water flows around, healing all the pain with love and care."

The exhibition brought together 120 local women artists of different ages, ethnicities and backgrounds.

Artworks ranging from Chinese brush painting and calligraphy to Western oil, acrylic and contemporary mixed media were showcased.

"Singapore is a cultural melting pot and I invited female artists from different races and nationalities to participate in this exhibition," said Dr Irene S.M. Lee, FASS' chairperson who curated it.

"We also made it a point to select artworks of high quality so as to bring out the best in our artists.

"I selected Sarbani because her works stand out with the use of bold strokes and bright, vibrant colours that reflect her friendly personality. She has a style that is uniquely hers."

Ms Sarbani, who has a Bachelor of Visual Arts degree from the Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata with a scholarship in History of Art, has been doing solo and group exhibitions in Singapore since 2003.

She has also participated in many international art fairs, including in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, India and Dubai.

Last December, she did a painting on behalf of Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society to commemorate Maitri Diwas, 50 years of friendship between India and Bangladesh.

Her work Dhaara incorporated naturalistic elements, including the two shared rivers Ganges and Padma and the national flowers lotus and water lily, weaving in quotes from renowned poets of the two countries.

It showcased a confluence of their shared heritage and the bond between the people.

The painting is now among the permanent collections at the Indian High Commission in Singapore.