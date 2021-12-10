Asanas to relieve back pain

Back pain is one of the world's leading causes of disability. It can affect the neck (cervical), mid-back (thoracic), lower back (lumbar) or tailbone (coccyx).

Back pain can be caused by bad posture, injury, muscle or ligament strain and obesity.

Through specific poses, yoga builds strength and adds flexibility to the spine.

These asanas, suggested by spiritual yogic teacher Grand Master Akshar, are simple and easy to perform. Beginners should hold a pose for a short duration initially and then increase it gradually. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose): Lie on your stomach with the palms under your shoulders. Keep your feet apart, with toes on the ground. Inhale and then lift your head, shoulders and torso up at a 30-degree angle. Keep your navel down, your shoulders broad and head slightly raised. Slowly exhale and bring your torso down. Sarpasana (Snake pose): Lie on your stomach and interlock your palms behind you. Inhale and then lift your torso, up to your navel. Keep your feet on the ground. Exhale and release yourself from the pose.

Tiryaka Bhujangasana (Twisted cobra pose): Lie on your stomach and place the palms under your shoulders. Keep your legs two feet apart with the outer toes on the ground.

Inhale and hold your breath as you lift your torso and twist to look over your right shoulder at your left heel.

Exhale and turn to the front and bring your torso down. Inhale and hold your breath as you lift your torso and twist to look over your left shoulder at your right heel. Exhale and release slowly. Shalabhasana (Locust pose): Lie flat on your stomach with your palms placed under your thighs.

Slowly inhale, hold your breath and then lift your right leg. Place your chin or forehead on the ground.

Exhale and slowly release and repeat with the left leg. Setu Bandha Sarvangasana (Bridge pose): Lie on the floor and bend your knees, keeping your feet on the floor.

As you exhale, push your tailbone up and lift the buttocks off the floor. Interlock your fingers and place your hands below your pelvis, extending the arms to align over your shoulders.

Lift until the thighs are parallel to the floor. Align your knees over the heels. To release, exhale and bring the spine slowly down onto the floor.

These asanas can be done twice a day. Set aside 15 minutes every day for yoga if you want to improve your spinal health and avoid back pain.

Indo-Asian News Service