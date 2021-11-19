Astro Speak: Your horoscope for the week

19 Nov 2021 00:00 | Updated at: 19 Nov 2021 08:54

Aries

Stick to a balanced diet and practise meditation. Stay away from gossip. Your spouse will be supportive.

Taurus

Your chances of marriage are high. Buy a new vehicle. Those in business will reap profits. You could go on a business trip.

Gemini

Repay pending bills and debts. Hard work will provide desired results. Stay calm and down to earth.

Cancer

Your love life may suffer due to a misunderstanding. Construction work will be successful. The situation at home may not be peaceful.

Leo

Consider a job change. Keep your aggression and ego at bay. You can earn good money through property.

Virgo

There will be a boost to your self-confidence and courage. Expect support from your colleagues. Students will achieve success.

Libra

You will gain financially. It is a favourable period to start a new business. Look for new opportunities. Don't be too critical of others.

Scorpio

Try to use every opportunity that comes your way. Minor disagreements with your spouse are likely. Maintain a work-life balance.

Sagittarius

A long-distance trip is on the cards. Stay healthy and in good shape. Your expenses could overshoot your budget.

Capricorn

There may be a rise in income. Store your wealth. Students can pursue higher studies. Stay focused and determined.

Aquarius

You could be switching jobs. Your co-workers and subordinates will support you. Keep a healthy lifestyle and exercise regularly.

Pisces

Put in hard work. You may face some stressful moments at home. Your family responsibilities will increase. Plan in advance.

 
 
