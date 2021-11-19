Astro Speak: Your horoscope for the week

Aries
Stick to a balanced diet and practise meditation. Stay away from gossip. Your spouse will be supportive.
Taurus
Your chances of marriage are high. Buy a new vehicle. Those in business will reap profits. You could go on a business trip.
Gemini
Repay pending bills and debts. Hard work will provide desired results. Stay calm and down to earth.
Cancer
Your love life may suffer due to a misunderstanding. Construction work will be successful. The situation at home may not be peaceful.
Leo
Consider a job change. Keep your aggression and ego at bay. You can earn good money through property.
Virgo
There will be a boost to your self-confidence and courage. Expect support from your colleagues. Students will achieve success.
Libra
You will gain financially. It is a favourable period to start a new business. Look for new opportunities. Don't be too critical of others.
Scorpio
Try to use every opportunity that comes your way. Minor disagreements with your spouse are likely. Maintain a work-life balance.
Sagittarius
A long-distance trip is on the cards. Stay healthy and in good shape. Your expenses could overshoot your budget.
Capricorn
There may be a rise in income. Store your wealth. Students can pursue higher studies. Stay focused and determined.
Aquarius
You could be switching jobs. Your co-workers and subordinates will support you. Keep a healthy lifestyle and exercise regularly.
Pisces
Put in hard work. You may face some stressful moments at home. Your family responsibilities will increase. Plan in advance.