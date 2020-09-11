Astrology and marriage

Matrimony is the holiest of all alliances in Indian culture.

India's customs and traditions lay great emphasis on whether the stars align for the nuptials.

While it is widely believed that marriages are made in heaven, the idea is that they need to go through a number of processes on Earth.

Astrology plays a major role when finalising a matrimonial alliance.

It is believed that astrology is very important for the success of any relationship.

It is normal practice in India for parents and families to match the horoscopes of prospective brides and grooms before a wedding.

During marriage negotiations, it is imperative to have a thorough study of the horoscopes and stars.

There are other ways of foretelling the future, such as reading the face and body vibrations.

All these aim at determining accurately the different "doshas" or planetary defects that might exist in a prospective relationship.

Some of the most common "doshas" are Khuja or Mangal, Rahu and Sarpa. There are a few other doshas related to the characters of the two individuals.

The remedies of each of these planetary defects are determined on the basis of the "Gochara Phala" (transit effects of the planets), following which different pujas and rituals are conducted to ensure that a couple goes into the institution of marriage peacefully and amicably.

A study is also conducted on the different "Guna" (virtues) of the prospective bride and groom. Out of 36 "Gunas", at least 18 must match for a healthy and happy marriage.

However, this too can be taken care of through a few pujas and rituals.

When horoscopes are matched, certain factors are considered.

These include Santati yog (having children), Saubhagya yog (mutual understanding and compatibility), (Sampati yog (money matters and fortune), Swasthya yog (health of the partners) and Samaj yog (general understanding and relationship with the family).

Horoscope matching also plays a crucial role in giving a heads up and preparing a couple for the challenges that they might face in their married life.

