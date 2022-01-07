Atrangi Re not a 500-word essay on mental illness

The Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar-starrer Atrangi Re, which was released on Dec 24 last year on Disney+ Hotstar, is currently the most-watched film on the OTT platform.

On the first weekend itself, the movie broke records and had the biggest opening weekend on the OTT platform.

Directed by Aanand L. Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, it is a light-hearted romance-comedy that tells the story of Rinku (Sara), a serial eloper, who is in love with a man named Sajjad (Akshay).

She gets forcefully married to an already engaged Vishu (Dhanush). Vishu soon falls in love with Rinku but the love triangle gets weirder when Sajjad shows up.

The film basically explores the complexities of human emotions, especially love. On the whole, it rests on a very unconventional plot. But it addresses a pertinent topic - mental health - which is tackled with sensitivity.

While the lead trio have received appreciation for their performances, the film's storyline is being criticised by a section of viewers for trivialising mental health. According to them, the makers failed to do justice to the mental health issues that the protagonist Rinku had.

Rinku is a scarred woman who witnessed her parents being brutally killed in her childhood. Unable to process the debilitating trauma, she believes that she is in love with Sajjad.

She is forced into marriage with Vishu, who realises that she suffers from severe mental health issues.

He plays along with Rinku's belief that Sajjad is present in flesh and blood, until she has a fully blown meltdown and realises the truth. The resolution is instant and miraculous, just so that there could be a happy ending for the two lovers.

Obviously, Rinku's illness is mined by the makers for laughs. But several viewers have panned them for treating her problems with "love" and "pills" without any consultation or therapy.

"This is terrifyingly dangerous, as people consume such mainstream cinema," wrote film critic Lakshana N. Palat in The Indian Express.

Mohar Basu, while reviewing the film for Mid-Day, wrote: "While I admire Rai's courage to attempt a complex film that's so out of the box, what his film lacks is an in-depth understanding of mental health disorders - schizophrenia and bipolar disorder - which in 2021 is both ignorant and unacceptable."

Rai told India Today that the negative comments do not affect him. "What matters to me is the real audience, for whom we are making the film," he said. "I think Atrangi Re has got its share of love and that matters to me."

Addressing the criticism, Rai added: "We have to talk about mental health only in the films, otherwise we are not taking care of anybody else around us? You are putting so much pressure on films that you're not looking at the intention with which the film has been made."

Scriptwriter Himanshu said: "It (mental health) is not the only thing that we thought of. There are many other things like love - a debate between perfection and imperfection, the totality of love, what is love. The kind of conflict that happens with what we expect in our partners vis-a-vis what real people are.

"We expect them to be the finest of people, with the topmost quality, but real people are flawed. So, there were multiple things that the film was trying to say."

Himanshu made it clear that "in the end, it's a film and not a documentary". "It is not a 500-word essay on mental illness, it is a film, it needs to entertain you," he said.

"When we write a film, it has to manoeuvre its way to many of the issues, and at times certain things take a back seat, and other times it takes the forefront. Yes, the mental health issue is there but, to me as a writer and for Aanand as a director, it was more of a sugar coating to say larger things.

"See the film for what it is and not for what you wanted. A large number of people saw that, they knew what the film was talking about and that is why we have got so much love."

