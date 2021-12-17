Ayurveda's wonder herbs

Ayurveda consists of set practices and lifestyle habits that can make a person healthy, both physically and mentally.

The herbs and medicines prescribed in this ancient medicine system are wholly natural and retain the ability to cure most diseases without any side effects.

Mr Ayush Agrawal, founder and director of Indian company Rasayanam, shares information on some prominent Indian herbs that are renowned for their health and wellness properties: Ashwagandha: Reduces cortisol levels and helps control anxiety and stress. It also calms the body and helps in regulating blood sugar and cholesterol levels. It is also consumed as a strength supplement. Triphala: This over 1,000-year-old remedy constitutes three principal ingredients: Amla, Bibhitaki and Haritaki. Known for its anti-inflammatory and laxative properties, triphala is also considered particularly helpful in preventing dental diseases and digestive problems. Brahmi: It is said to improve the brain's retention and memory power as well as its spatial learning abilities. Brahmi is commonly used to treat and control symptoms of anxiety and stress and lower blood pressure levels. Cumin: This wonder spice is best known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It also helps regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels and thereby aids weight loss. Turmeric: A prime active ingredient found in turmeric is curcumin, which works to balance the three doshas - Vata, Pitta and Kapha in the human body. It also relieves joint and muscle pain and tightness and helps heal wounds and bruises. Cardamom: It is traditionally consumed as a mouth freshener and a remedy for dental problems. This magic spice is also popular for its many antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which help in lowering blood pressure levels and preventing chronic diseases such as cancer. Bitter melon: With its rich vitamin C content, bitter melon is considered helpful in healing wounds, preventing diseases and assisting bone formation. It is also believed to regulate the secretion of insulin in humans and thereby aid the balancing of blood sugar levels. Valerian root: It is believed to alleviate symptoms of anxiety and stress. The root is also packed with antioxidants that relax the body and mind and facilitate quality sleep.

Indo-Asian News Service