Ayushmann's bald truth

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has opened up on comparisons his upcoming film Bala has drawn with Ujda Chaman and the subsequent controversy that has erupted by saying "we shot our film first, announced our film first".

While Ujda Chaman is an official remake of the Kannada film Ondu Motteya Kathe, Ayushmann insists that once his film releases, the audience will realise the story of Bala is original.

"We shot our film first, announced our film first. There's just one line which is similar, otherwise it's a different film," he said.

"I saw the South Indian film (on which Ujda Chaman is based) after we completed the shoot. Once you see the film, you'll realise (the difference)."

The controversy arose because both the comedies have protagonists who are young men suffering from premature balding.

Ayushmann, however, said his film is not just about the woes of premature balding.

"It (Bala) isn't about just receding hair or baldness. It is about loving and discovering yourself, more than anything else," he explained.

Things got complicated when the makers of Bala confirmed the release date of their film as Nov 8, the same as Ujda Chaman's.

Subsequently, the release date of Ujda Chaman was changed to Nov 1, even as the makers of the film dragged the producers of Bala to court.

The makers of Ujda Chaman, which features Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Sunny Singh in the lead role, have released a poster that reads: "Takle ki pehli aur original film (the first and original film of the baldie)", indicating that the film will open before Bala and also that their film was done first.

Ayushmann retorted that referring to a bald man as "takla" is derogatory. "It's not celebrating self-love," he said.

The actor added that playing a man who suffers from alopecia (spot baldness) and how the disease affects the man's confidence made him more empathetic towards people.

"I've ventured into far-fetched territories like sperm donation (in Vicky Donor) and erectile dysfunction (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan). This was the most common one. It's just the empathy I thought about. I've met both kinds of people - those who are bothered by it and those who don't care about it," he said.

"The idea is to highlight the fact that you shouldn't be bothered about it. That, in a nutshell, is the message of our film."

Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik, who earlier made Stree, and the film features Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar and Saurabh Shukla, among others.

With Bala releasing a week after "Ujda Chaman, is Ayushmann worried that business could be affected?

"It happened with the Bhagat Singh films also. The film which is good will do well. I'm really confident about our film," he said.

"It's a beautiful film and one of the best scripts I've ever read. Anybody can come up with the same idea."

The Legend of Bhagat Singh, 23rd March 1931: Shaheed and Shaheed-E-Azam were released in 2002 to commemorate Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's death anniversary.

Earlier this year, a writer claimed that Bala was based on a script he had narrated to Ayushmann, alleging that he was not given any credit for his story.

Ayushmann, however, said that out of all the scripts he received, he went with the best one.

"I got the same idea from six different people. I just went with the person who is more credible," he said. "There was a film called Hair is Falling in 2011 and there were a lot of films which were made on receding hairline but just that they weren't successful. It was my decision to go with the best director, best producer and choose the best script on the subject. As simple as that."

