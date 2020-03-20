B-Town pets are Instagram superstars

(Above) Alia Bhatt with her Persian cat Edward. (Below from left) Priyanka Chopra with her puppy Diana, John Abraham with Sia and Bailey, Disha Patani with one of her dogs, Raveena Tandon with Lucifer and Adah Sharma with her toy cat Radha. PHOTOS: IANS

(Above) Alia Bhatt with her Persian cat Edward. (Below from left) Priyanka Chopra with her puppy Diana, John Abraham with Sia and Bailey, Disha Patani with one of her dogs, Raveena Tandon with Lucifer and Adah Sharma with her toy cat Radha. PHOTOS: IANS

(Above) Alia Bhatt with her Persian cat Edward. (Below from left) Priyanka Chopra with her puppy Diana, John Abraham with Sia and Bailey, Disha Patani with one of her dogs, Raveena Tandon with Lucifer and Adah Sharma with her toy cat Radha. PHOTOS: IANS

Just imagine - a puppy having an account on social media with a following of over 15,000. Hard to digest?

Like Bollywood celebrities, their four-legged friends are also creating a frenzy on the Internet.

Several Bollywood stars and ardent animal lovers such as John Abraham, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra have created Instagram accounts for their pets, which enjoy no less stardom and attention than their "parents".

Here are a few celebrity pets with a sizeable fan following on Instagram:

DIANA

Priyanka adopted a puppy in 2016 and named her Diana. The Indian actress then introduced Diana to the world on Instagram.

She goes with the Instagram handle "diariesofdiana", which currently has 220 posts and has a fan following of over 149,000.

SIA and BAILEY

Bollywood hunk Abraham has two furry babies, Sia and Bailey. The two have a profile "abraham_bailey" and enjoy a fan following of over 15,100.

Their bio reads: "Hi, I'm Bailey and this is my baby girl Sia! I was adopted by my awesome parents and we all live together."

Their profile currently has 141 posts.

EDWARD

Actress Alia Bhatt has a white Persian cat, which she has named Edward.

She constantly gives sneak peeks into her kitty's life through his profile "bhattedward".

Edward's bio reads: "Momma's boy @aliaabhatt. Eddiiee..."

BELLA, JASMINE, GOKU, KEETY

Disha Patani is a parent to not one but four furry "kids" - two dogs and two cats who go by the names Bella, Jasmine, Goku and Keety.

The four-legged friends on Instagram have a following of 21,100.

The bio describes them as: "Bella - Famous on the gram, Jasmine - Meows, climbs and a whole lot of love! Goku - Always bring me snacks, Keety - Too cool to care!"

LUCIFER

Going with the Instagram ID 'livinitupwithlucifer' is actress Raveena Tandon's cute Pomeranian.

The actress has made a profile on the photo-sharing website to give everyone an insight to her puppy's life.

Lucifer enjoys a fan following of over 1,000 fans on the social media website.

TIA

Actress-singer Sophie Choudry is a mama to a Shih Tzu named Tia, whose Insta handle is tia_thetzu.

Tia enjoys a following of 1,893 fans. Her description reads: "I am a super cute Shih Tzu puppy living in Mumbai with my darling mummy @SophieChoudry & granny Yasmin."

It doesn't just stop at pets.

Actress Adah Sharma has a stuffed toy cat, which she has fondly named Radha.

Adah has made an Instagram profile for the toy, which goes by the name "adah_ki_radha".

The funny part is that the profile has a verified mark and has over 26,900 followers.

Radha's bio reads: "Radha Sharma... Starkid of @adah_ki_adah Here for my talent of changing expressions, not here coz of NEPOTISM. Going to be launched in Bollywood soon coz I lost 10 kgs..."

Cheers to a dog's life!

Indo-Asian News Service