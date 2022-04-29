Bachchan proud of grandson's debut

Indian film legend Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with The Archies, a Hindi adaptation of the popular comics.

After filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared an update from the project, Bachchan responded to a tweet by a fan and wrote: "Agastya... a new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all... my blessings, my love... do well... and keep the flag flying."

But Bachchan deleted the tweet a few hours later.

Agastya is the son of author Shweta Bachchan and business tycoon Nikhil Nanda.

The Archies also features Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of the late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor.

The shoot began last week and Zoya posted on Instagram: "Back To The Future. The Archies."

Agastya is not trained in acting but, according to Bollywood Hungama, he is getting guidance and is said to be a fast learner.

A source close to the Bachchan family told Bollywood Hungama: "Neither of Agastya's parents are actors. So he is leaning on his grandparents (Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan) and his uncle Abhishek for guidance.

"Agastya has always been a big fan of his grandfather and of the Archie comics. So he has the advantage of being a part of the cinematic universe - even before he faces the camera."

Not many know that Agastya, apart from being a member of the Bachchan family, is also related to the Kapoor family.

His father Nikhil is the great-grandson of Raj Kapoor, one of the most famous actors in Indian cinema. Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is Raj's grandson.

According to media reports, Agastya is already getting offers from big Bollywood banners but he wants to wait until Zoya's project materialises before thinking of another project.

Last November, Zoya announced her association with the project in an Instagram post.

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics will be co-produced by Zoya, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India.

Zoya wrote: "Archie and the crew are about to get down and desi! The Archies, a coming-of-age musical drama directed by me. Coming soon to Netflix."

She left the Internet curious when she posted a picture of a clapperboard which read The Archies earlier last week.

It was later confirmed that the shoot was slated to begin in Ooty this week.

While Zoya has yet to confirm the lead cast, publications in India have been giving glimpses of Khushi and Agastya in their retro looks, snapped on the sets in Mumbai a few weeks ago.

Their looks clearly suggested that Agastya would be playing the role of Archie, while Khushi's hairstyle indicated that she would be playing Betty in the drama.

This leaves Suhana with the lead character of Veronica.

If past adaptations are anything to go by, a love track between Archie and Veronica is inevitable.

While it is not clear if Zoya will follow this path, Agastya and Suhana as Archie and Veronica might just make for a good on-screen pair.

The adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie, have been immortalised by several adaptions of films and cartoon series.

The character Archie first appeared in the Pep Comics and gained meteoric popularity as a standalone character in pop culture.

Audiences are anxious to see what the Indian adaptation of the series has in store.

