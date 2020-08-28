Bachchan returns to shooting amid 'severe precautions'

Amitabh Bachchan put out this photo of himself and the Kaun Banega Crorepati? crew. PHOTO: IANS

Having fully recovered from Covid-19, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is back at work.

He has started shooting for the 12th season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati?

The veteran actor on Monday posted a photo on Instagram of the crew dressed in blue PPE suits and masks.

He captioned it: "It's back to work.. in a sea of blue PPE.. KBC 12.. started 2000.. today year 2020.. 20 years! Amaze.. that's a lifetime!!"

He shared a few more photos on his blog and described shooting amid the new normal:

"Quiet.. conscious.. precautions.. apprehensions of not just what shall happen to the show but what shall the world look like after this dread vid19..."

He mentioned that there is a "loss of camaraderie".

"No one speaks unless its work related.. its like a laboratory where some rather deep scientific experiments abound," he wrote.

The authorities in India have eased Covid-19 curbs on movie and TV shoots.

A blanket ban on studio activity in March dealt a huge blow to India's cinema and TV industries, hitting not just Bollywood - the world's most prolific film factory - but also regional movie-making hubs and productions for television and streaming platforms.

In June, shooting was allowed again but with strict rules, including a ban on actors and crew aged over 65 - including Bachchan, 77 - until a court overturned that earlier this month.

Last Sunday the Central government eased the regulations but still insisted that common facilities be regularly sanitised, masks worn and social distancing "followed as far as possible".

But the relaxation depends on individual states, and Maharashtra, home to Mumbai and Bollywood and responsible for more than a fifth of India's Covid-19 cases, is sticking to the old rules.

"We are careful and will review these decisions based on how the pandemic is evolving in the state," a Maharashtra government spokesman said.

Shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati? will not be shot before a studio audience.

Maharashtra authorities have sought to combat the spread of infections by banning producers from filming elaborate dance numbers and fight sequences - a staple of popular Hindi cinema.

Social-distancing norms also put a stop to kissing or embracing, meaning a return of styles from the more conservative 1980s, when Bollywood songs often cut to images of flowers brushing against each other - then a shorthand for romance.

In addition to providing crew members with medical and life insurance, producers in Mumbai are required to have a doctor, nurse and an ambulance on the set.

Bachchan, who spent much of July in a Mumbai hospital, said the precautions are now very severe.

"Precautions were there earlier too in times of distress.. but this time its severe.. its personal.. this time they know its fatality, God forbid..," he wrote.

The actor added that he has been practising breathing exercises.

"Nothing heavy or serious.. just to be lifting walking bending freeing.. mobility.. keep at it.. move the lungs, keep them healthy."

Indo-Asian News Service, AFP