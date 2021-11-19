Bachchan's grandson to play leading man

Agastya Nanda (above), Suhana Khan (right, top) and Khushi Kapoor are part of the young cast.

Agastya Nanda, the handsome 20-year-old grandson of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, is all set to be the leading man in Zoya Akhtar's Bollywood adaptation of the Archie Comics.

He is the son of Bachchan's daughter Shweta.

The big musical will also launch Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and late actress Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, reported Bollywood Hungama.

Sources told the entertainment website that Suhana will play the Bollywood Betty while Khushi will fit into Veronica's (pointed) stilettos.

Agastya, whose Bollywood debut has been debated and discussed for almost two years now, is set to play Archie in the Indian version of the 1960s Archie Comics.

There are also reports that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim will make a debut with this venture.

The Archie Comics follow the lives of four friends - Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge and Jughead Jones - as they navigate teenage life.

While Archie is caught in a love triangle with Betty and Veronica, Jughead is known for his love for food.

On Nov 10, Zoya announced the Indian adaptation, The Archies, with an Instagram post. "Archie and the Crew are about to get Down and Desi! The Archies a coming-of-age musical drama directed by me coming soon to Netflix!" she wrote.

Netflix India's official Instagram account announced the project but did not reveal details about the cast.

"Get your milkshakes ready because Archie and the gang are about to get down and desi in The Archies. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by @zoieakhtar. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix," the post read.

The film will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India.

Zoya and her frequent collaborator Reema Kagti shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts as well.

Zoya later said in a statement that she is "super excited" to be directing The Archies.

"It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous," she said.

"I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today."

Reema also expressed excitement about the venture and said: "Zoya and I both grew up reading Archie, so we have a massive connection to the characters.

"I'm stoked to reboot them in a live-action musical in 1960's India. It's also Tiger Baby's first solo project, so that makes this all the more special."

Archie Comics CEO and publisher Jon Goldwater said Zoya will "deliver a truly unique and exciting take on Archie and friends through the lens of Indian cinema".

He added: "We know that these characters have global appeal and translating them into other settings and cultures is just the start of what we have planned for future multimedia adaptations."

Netflix India's director (films and licensing) Pratiksha Rao said: "The characters, adventures and friendships in Archie have found fans across the world for generations. With Archie Comics, Graphic India and Tiger Baby, we have an extraordinary opportunity to recreate the world of Archie comics, this time as a live action musical.

"Zoya has an incredible and unique ability to make stories and the characters in them relatable, making them feel like they are an extension of our own self. We are thrilled to partner with her in bringing to life the world of Archie to fans and our members in India and around the world."

Indo-Asian News Service