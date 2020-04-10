Badshah answers plagiarism charges

Rapper Badshah has been facing plagiarism charges on social media over his new single, "Genda Phool", after netizens pointed out that portions of the song have been lifted from the popular 1970s Bengali folk hit, "Boroloker Biti Lo".

Earlier this week, Badshah finally reached out to the impoverished veteran Bengali artiste, Ratan Kahar, who created the song, via video call and promised him recognition and monetary aid.

The rapper also promised to meet Kahar as soon as the coronavirus lockdown in India is over, according to a report on news18.com.

It added that the rap star's team took down Kahar's bank details over the phone.

Dipankar Roy, from Badshah's team, told the Bengali daily, Ei Samay: "I had a detailed discussion with Badshah about Ratan Kahar. Even though the video has been released, it will be edited and Kahar's name will be mentioned as co-lyricist. This will be done in addition to monetary help."

"Genda Phool", with a music video featuring Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez, who appears as a Bengali woman in a sari, has been trending since it was released on March 26.

Based on views earned during its first week of release, it was No. 1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The video amassed 64.2 million views during the March 27-April 2 tracking period, pushing Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny's "Yo Perreo Sola" (61.6 million) to No. 2.

Kahar, a veteran folk singer-songwriter, lives in poverty in Siuri, a town in West Bengal's Birbhum district, with his family.

Age has taken a toll on his health, but even now people call him from faraway places in the state to felicitate him for his music, and he sings and dances on stage with the gusto of a teenager.

"It feels great that such a renowned artiste has used my song and has expressed his desire to help me. I have watched his video and I liked it," Kahar, aged 85, told IANS.

"I hope Badshah will help me. I expect a little monetary help from him. I live in poverty and will be glad to receive his help."

Kahar is happy that the song he created in 1972 has reached audiences all over the world.

"It feels great that people are listening to my song," he said. "I feel so proud and happy.

"Over the years, my song enjoyed immense popularity only in West Bengal. I never imagined an artiste of Badshah's stature would use it. He has used the track in his own style.

"I still write and sing songs. Music is everything I have. I cannot imagine a life without it. I really do not want anything much.

"All I ever wanted was due credit and recognition. If the song has been written by you, wouldn't you want the same?"

Kahar told news18.com that a sex worker was the inspiration behind "Boroloker Biti Lo".

He said that he used to sing songs for sex workers at a brothel in Siuri who admired his music, and the story of one such woman inspired him to pen the melodious track.

"I live with a pain that, even though many people sing my songs, they don't know the proper style of singing it, neither do they know the story behind why I created the songs," he said. "I want Badshah to at least give me recognition for my song."

Kahar is also eager to meet Badshah. "I want Badshah to visit me and talk to me," he said. "I would first like to thank him for using my song. I am also eager to discuss music with him if he has the time."

Badshah claimed that "we had done our due diligence before releasing the song".

"Nowhere on any copyright societies or on any of the previous reprises/versions of the song was Mr Ratan Kahar credited as a lyricist," he said. "Information all across says that 'Boroloker Biti Lo' is a traditional/folk song from the Bauls of Bengal. Just for general information, traditional songs are open for recreations/reprises/sampling globally."

Legally, Kahar's hands are tied. Any traditional song which has been classified as folk ceases to belong to one person and instead belongs to the community.

This is more so because most traditional folk songs lack a clear author, although the first person to have sung the song may be traced.

Co-singer Payal Dev reacted to the plagiarism allegation by saying: "The thing is that they don't have proof. Talks are going on between the company and them.

"If you go on YouTube, you can see that the same song has been used six to seven times."

"Genda Phool" is produced by Sony Music India.

Indo-Asian News Service