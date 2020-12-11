Battle of ideologies in war-torn situation

Rahul Dev plays a pivotal role in the Sanjay Dutt starrer Torbaaz, which releases on Netflix today.

The actor says the film is primarily about a battle of ideologies in a war-torn situation which ruins the future generation. "It is an interesting story and I watched a BBC documentary as part of preparation for my role," Rahul told IANS.

"My character is an Afghan leader who has become an extremist. He is a man who has a battle of ideology with the protagonist, played by Sanjay Dutt.

"But it is not a physical fight or action. It is the difference between two ideologies rather than one playing villain."

Set against the backdrop of the political conflict in Afghanistan, the film revolves around children in refugee camps who are being trained to become suicide bombers.

Their childhood has been snatched away by the endless war and genocide.

Dutt plays a cricket coach who starts training these children in a bid to offer them a normal life.

"In the documentary I watched, a white journalist lives with an Afghan extremist in a cave somewhere in the valley," said Rahul. "The extensive report and their conversation gave me great insight.

"Both sides of the argument are backed by a great script, and that makes Torbaaz an eye-opener."

Directed by Girish Malik, Torbaaz also features Nargis Fakhri, Gavie Chahal and Pransh Chopra.

"I really like bringing forth stories and characters which people have never imagined," said Girish, whose debut feature film Jal (2014) was screened at the Busan International Film Festival and was shortlisted as a 2014 Oscar contender in the Best Picture and Best Original Score categories.

"The world of filmmaking is very fascinating for me and I like presenting every character in its most honest and impactful manner. Torbaaz is one such story and will surely leave an impact on the viewer."

In the film, Sanjay's character bounces back from a personal tragedy to transform the lives of a few refugee camp kids through cricket.

This is the actor's first release since his recovery from cancer.

Talking about the film's journey, Girish said: "The idea is to show a story of hope and also to discuss terrorism with a human angle.

"The journey was a rollercoaster with ups and downs. Lots of challenges and hardships, but the passion to tell this story and to tell it in a certain way was huge.

"It is a story with a massive canvas, and, considering the scale required, it was tough. It was nothing short of an ordeal."

Indo-Asian News Service